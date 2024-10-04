What the papers say – October 5
Labour’s upcoming budget continues to lead Saturday’s headlines.
The Daily Telegraph splashes on cabinet backlash over Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to cut nearly £2 billion from the foreign aid budget.
The Daily Telegraph
'Foreign aid cut sparks Cabinet rebellion'


FT Weekend says the chancellor is making plans for a multi-million-pound capital program to be unveiled in the upcoming budget.
Financial Times

The Daily Express reports one in four pensioners impacted by changes to winter fuel payments are over 80 years old.
Daily Express

More than seven million people will get access to maternity pay, sick pay and unfair dismissal as the Government overhauls workers’ rights, according to The Times.
The Times

The i splashes on claims that intelligence sources believe Benjamin Netanyahu may authorise strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.
The Guardian leads on claims corrupt police helped ex-Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed persecute his staff.
The Guardian

In entertainment news, the Daily Mirror reports Nick Knowles will sit out upcoming Strictly Come Dancing episodes due to a knee injury.
Daily Mirror

Lastly, the Daily Star claims a hurricane is heading toward Britain.
Daily Star
