What the papers say – September 20
Ongoing conflict in Lebanon and rising tensions in the Middle East continue to feature heavily on Friday’s newspaper front pages.
The i leads on Israel’s decision to bomb south Lebanon, saying the region has “stepped closer” to regional war.
Friday's front page: Middle East steps closer to regional war #TomorrowsPapersToday
Latest: https://t.co/gxjJmv26My pic.twitter.com/n2Ee7zQ2fg
— The i paper (@theipaper) September 19, 2024
Hezbollah’s leader has vowed “just punishment” against Israel after a wave of explosive attacks, The Guardian reports.
The Guardian: Hezbollah chief vows ‘retribution’against Israel after wave of attacks #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kH47FeMUjE
— George Mann (@sgfmann) September 19, 2024
The Financial Times reports on the terror group’s threats against Israel, while also splashing on a fall in consumer confidence through September.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 20 September https://t.co/OFRxe6bPRR pic.twitter.com/VePspCTQ3s
— Financial Times (@FT) September 19, 2024
The Daily Mirror and Metro both focus on allegations late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed sexually assaulted dozens of ex-Harrods employees.
Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰
AL FAYED 'A SERIAL RAPIST'
🔴 Dozens of women accuse 'monster' Harrods tycoon
Grab your copy to find 10 great deals from Metro x Time Out Offers#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/dQyQtiHBhv
— Metro (@MetroUK) September 19, 2024
Friday's front page: Shop of horrors https://t.co/aXuE0zekgA#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k93jBeR7PT
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 19, 2024
The Times says Labour MPs have urged Chancellor Rachel Reeves to delay cutting winter fuel payments.
The Times: Reeves told to reverse cuts after £10bn boost #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZBaCkoT9Vq
— George Mann (@sgfmann) September 19, 2024
The Daily Express tells the story of an RAF veteran who will have his winter fuel payment cut after changes to eligibility criteria.
Daily Express: ‘I survived atomic bomb tests and cancerbut will I survive this winter?’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HJLtAlsjNl
— George Mann (@sgfmann) September 19, 2024
The Prime Minister has denied losing control of his administration amid leaks revealing his chief-of-staff’s salary exceeds his own, The Daily Telegraph reports.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'I'm still in control, says Starmer as feud erupts'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ue7mLuEvF4
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 19, 2024
The Daily Star splashes on the business secretary defending the Prime Minister amid revelations he received more than £100,000 of freebies.
Friday's front page: WHAT PLANET ARE THEY ON?#TomorrowsPapersToday #BuyAPaperhttps://t.co/RUXAVtujBO pic.twitter.com/JQJVwYKWXY
— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 19, 2024
Conservative leadership hopeful Robert Jerick claims in the Daily Mail that England’s national identity is “under threat”.
Daily Mail: ENGLISH IDENTITY IS UNDER THREAT, WARNS JENRICK #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xaU1WIoMis
— George Mann (@sgfmann) September 19, 2024
The Sun concentrates on snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan’s split from fiancee Laila Rouass.
The Sun: Ronnie & Laila's 147* break #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/60HvMM3tl9
— George Mann (@sgfmann) September 19, 2024