What the papers say – September 4

The deaths of 12 people killed after a boat carrying asylum seekers in the English Channel “ripped open” leads Wednesday’s front pages.

The Guardian and Independent report more than 50 people have been rescued, including two in critical condition, from the “terrible shipwreck” off Cap Gris-Nez. It is believed only eight people onboard were wearing life jackets.

GUARDIAN: Six children among 12 dead after boat ‘ripped open’ in the Channel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4yPC8OMxbA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 3, 2024

The Daily Mail also leads on the tragedy, asking: “How long before the vile people-smuggling gangs are stopped?”

MAIL: How long before the vile smuggling gangs are stopped? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/t8IaTovFJP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 3, 2024

The Daily Mirror splashes on a grandfather killed while walking his dog in a park.

Metro leads on the inquest into the death of a man who overdosed the week after failing a lie detector test on the Jeremy Kyle show.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 TV KYLE THREW MY DAD UNDER THE BUS 🔴 Suicide victim said star egged on audience to boo him#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/pkokcuH3js — Metro (@MetroUK) September 3, 2024

In political news, the Daily Telegraph says Angela Rayner is in talks to end Margaret Thatcher’s “right to buy” policy, despite previously benefiting from the scheme herself.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Rayner in talks to end Thatcher’s ‘right to buy’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/9yc76TO78Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 3, 2024

Campaigners are calling for the criminal prosecution of those responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire, the i reports.

Wednesday's front page: Grenfell guilty must now be prosecuted, urge MPs and survivors #TomorrowsPapersToday Exclusive from @whazell: https://t.co/1OjnIUFvyr pic.twitter.com/sKPNybPVvT — The i paper (@theipaper) September 3, 2024

Regulators will scale back a regime that would have forced banks to reimburse fraud victims up to £415,000 after pressure from ministers and fintech firms, the Financial Times alleges.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 4 September https://t.co/rzH8ecurYt pic.twitter.com/4f7WI703JI — Financial Times (@FT) September 3, 2024

Across the pond, The Times reports the United States has refused to follow Britain’s lead in suspending arms sales to Israel.

TIMES: Starmer and US at odds over Israel arms sales #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HbgL0mz9fd — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 3, 2024

Lastly, the Daily Star claims mobsters are turning their backs on traditional homes in Sicily and New Jersey, instead taking up residence in leafy towns like Woking, Surrey.