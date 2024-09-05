What the papers say – September 5

The outcome of the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 people died, dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

Several titles carry pictures of the victims, both The Times and The Guardian saying “dishonesty and greed” was behind the 2017 disaster.

The i simply says “everyone failed them” alongside pictures of those who lost their lives.

The Daily Mirror also carries images of the victims and demands they are given justice, the Daily Mail following a similar line as it asks if they will ever get justice.

The Metro calls the fire a “26-year countdown to disaster” after warning signs were ignored, saying all 72 deaths were avoidable – a sentiment echoed on the front of The Independent.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 GRENFELL: THE 26-YEAR COUNTDOWN TO DISASTER 🔴 Official verdict: 72 avoidable deaths Grab your copy to find 10 great deals from Metro x Time Out Offers#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/JXiApq1Lj6 — Metro (@MetroUK) September 4, 2024

The victims were “killed by dishonesty, indifference and complacency” according to the Daily Express, while the Financial Times says the inquiry found “official failings and industry deceits” led to the tragedy.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 5 September https://t.co/xmUpxOulrw pic.twitter.com/JDV60VGIAJ — Financial Times (@FT) September 4, 2024

The Grenfell report appears downpage on the front of The Daily Telegraph, which carries a picture of British tennis player Jack Draper reaching the US Open semi-final alongside a lead which says water bosses face up to two years in prison under legislation designed to crack down on pollution in rivers and seas.

The front page of tomorrow’s Daily Telegraph: Sewage leak water bosses to face two years’ jail#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/g1Dt4D0QDd — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 4, 2024

And the Daily Star says Donald Trump has vowed to reveal secrets about aliens if he becomes president.