Papillion reopens recreation areas after flooding

Papillion closed all four of its recreation areas after Monday night's storms, which flooded the trails and threw branches into the water. Big Elk, Portal and Prairie Queen all reopened today. Walnut Creek remains closed, but the city says it hopes to open for the Fourth of July.

