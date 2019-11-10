Parachuter Glides onto Field for Alabama-LSU Game

A parachuter with the United States Special Operations Command plummeted toward the roaring crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the Alabama Crimson Tide took on the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers on November 9.

This video shows the parachuter gliding through a clear blue sky as the sound of cheering intensifies and the person lands on the stadium’s field in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“Huge game this weekend that we can’t wait to jump into!” the US Special Operations Command Parachute Team said on Instagram ahead of the game.

The matchup between LSU and Alabama was highly anticipated due to the team’s No 1 and No 2 rankings, respectively, in the AP Top 25 Poll.

President Donald Trump also attended the game, garnering mixed reactions. He was met with cheers from people in the stadium and also a protest featuring the “baby Trump” blimp, which was allegedly stabbed and deflated.

ESPN brought its “College GameDay” show to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-LSU game, local media reported, with analyst Lee Corso donning tiger headgear and favoring LSU. Credit: US Special Operations Command Parachute Team via Storyful