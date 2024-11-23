Parade Guide update Friday PM

CBC

A water bottling plant in Aberfoyle, Ont., is set to close early in 2025, which will result in job losses and a drop in tax revenue for the local municipality, but which advocates are calling a win.The plant — which was operated by Nestlé Waters North America until 2021 when the company changed its name to BlueTriton — is slated to close in January and 144 workers will be laid off.The announcement comes after BlueTriton announced a merger with Primo Brands earlier this month.Local water and Indi