Parade Guide update Friday PM

- The Weather Network
Another bomb cyclone heads for B.C. this weekend, but this will be different
As BC Hydro crews work to restore power from the bomb cyclone, another storm steps onto the West Coast stage for this weekend, threatening even more rain, snow and strong winds.
- The Weather Network
Closely watching snow sneak into southern Ontario as temperatures finally cool
Winter is waking up in Ontario, with a much colder pattern and snow on the horizon
- CBC
Incoming storm expected to hit B.C. coast with gusts up to 110 km/h
Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does
- The Weather Network - Video
Bomb cyclone round two will bring more power outage risks to B.C.
A strong low will bring rain, snow, and wind to British Columbia in the form of another bomb cyclone. Will this one be as bad? Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- The Weather Network
Potent Prairie snowstorm threatens difficult weekend travel
Snowfall warnings span parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, with another potent snowstorm set to hit just about every major city across the region
- The Weather Network
Hiker stumbles on previously-hidden, 280-million-year old ecosystem
The pre-dinosaur fossils, dating back to the Permian period, include footprints and tail marks from at least five species, plant impressions, wave ripples, and even raindrops.
- The Weather Network
Ontario's mild weather is quickly fading, so is winter just around the corner?
It's official! The milder fall weather is fading across southern Ontario, and there's signs of snow creeping into the forecast.
- The Weather Network
Coldest air of the season to push into Canada to start December
Grab your coats—and possibly your shovels, too. The coldest air of the season is looming over a large swath of Canada to end the month
- The Weather Network
Weekend storm dishes another brutal blast of winter to the Prairies
Barely any breathing room between potent snowstorms across the Prairies this week. The next system takes aim at some major cities with hefty snow totals this weekend
- CBC
Another storm underway in southwestern B.C. with gusts up to 110 km/h forecast
New wind warnings and special weather statements have been issued across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., bringing the risk of more power outages and travel disruption, CBC News climate and science specialist Darius Mahdavi tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot. Winds are expected to peak through Friday afternoon and evening.
- CBC
Local water advocates hail closure of southern Ontario bottling plant as a win for conservation
A water bottling plant in Aberfoyle, Ont., is set to close early in 2025, which will result in job losses and a drop in tax revenue for the local municipality, but which advocates are calling a win.The plant — which was operated by Nestlé Waters North America until 2021 when the company changed its name to BlueTriton — is slated to close in January and 144 workers will be laid off.The announcement comes after BlueTriton announced a merger with Primo Brands earlier this month.Local water and Indi
- Global News
Greenpeace activists block Pierre Poilievre's driveway
Two Greenpeace Canada activists who were part of a larger group were arrested Thursday morning for mischief and intimidation as they took part in a protest in the driveway of the residence of Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. The group installed a replica oil pumpjack at the Stornoway, Ottawa driveway where Poilievre and his family reside, blocking vehicle traffic from getting in or out.
- The Canadian Press
Trump gave Interior nominee one directive for a half-billion acres of US land: 'Drill.'
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump assigned Doug Burgum a singular mission in nominating the governor of oil-rich North Dakota to lead an agency that oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore: “Drill baby drill.”
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices: Ontario drives gain in Canadian average for regular fuel
The Greater Toronto Area was blanketed with gains between three and four cents per litre.
- CBC
Another storm approaches Vancouver Island as crews finish restoring power to thousands
Cleanup is still underway in Nanaimo in the wake of a "bomb cyclone" that began battering Vancouver Island late Tuesday. Environment Canada warns that another storm is approaching southwestern B.C. While the storm is forecast to be less intense than the previous one, it still has the potential to cause damage and slow down cleanup efforts. Claire Palmer reports.
- USA TODAY
Pacific Northwest reeling from bomb cyclone; atmospheric river targets California
A developing storm system forecast to swing off the Oregon and Washington coastline on Friday will add to the region's weather woes.
- Yahoo Canada Style
This Amazon snow thrower works 'perfectly' for Canadian winters — and it's on sale for under $200 for Black Friday
Save 31 per cent on an Snow Joe Electric Snow Blower on Amazon Canada.
- USA TODAY
USA's snowiest cities and towns: These locations get so much snow
USA TODAY looked at weather records for small towns and big cities to determine the snowiest spots in the nation.
- Euronews
Iceland volcano 2024: Is it safe to travel and is the eruption affecting flights?
A new 3-km fissure has opened up on the Reykjanes Peninsula and lava has reached the Blue Lagoon tourist attraction.View on euronews
- CBC
Jasper’s burned forests showing signs of life ahead of winter freeze
Parks Canada officials venture out with the CBC’s Acton Clarkin to explore how vegetation and wildlife are recovering in Jasper National Park after July’s major wildfire.