Parade honours late St John Ambulance volunteer

The service was held at St James Church in Torpoint [BBC]

A volunteer who gave 67 years of service to St John Ambulance was remembered with a parade and service attended by hundreds of people.

Roger Cook joined St Ambulance in 1957 as an 11-year-old cadet, later becoming divisional superintendent of the Torpoint cadet unit.

Mr Cook, a volunteer up until he died on 24 August, was honoured with a parade of fellow volunteers, dignitaries and a corps of drums band.

Matt Gilchrist, from St John Ambulance, told the BBC Mr Cook was the "most genuine guy" he had ever met.

Roger Cook joined St John Ambulance in 1957 [Matt Gilchrist ]

He added: "He was just so nice and so caring.

"The way he was with everyone - he just made sure everyone was at ease and he inspired me to become a paramedic and made sure we all achieved what we needed to and got us where we were.

"Just one of the best guys I know...and a great friend."

Mr Gilchrist said Mr Cook had "dedicated his St John Ambulance career to his cadet unit in Torpoint" - despite opportunities for promotion.

He attended emergencies and saved many lives, Mr Gilchrist added, as well as providing hours of voluntary first aid and training, influencing the lives of "thousands of people".

He added: "Many of his ex cadets have gone to so many different roles in the NHS such as consultants, paramedics, air ambulance paramedics, surgeons and nurses.

"He was known and loved by so many people across the country," Mr Gilchrist added.

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet links