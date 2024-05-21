Paradise council wants high school named for Laurie

An enthusiastic and hopeful sounding Mayor Dan Bobbett rattled off a list of jobs done and jobs still to do when he made his annual address to members of the Mount Pearl Paradise Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon at the Woodstock Inn in Paradise last week.

Also in attendance besides the local business owners and operators staff from the municipalities of Mount Pearl, Paradise and St. John’s, as well as Mount Pearl North MHA Lucy Stoyles and Service NL Minister Sarah Stoodley.

Bobbett cited positive Metrobus ridership numbers, the creation of the Regional Economic Development Agency, and the Town’s desire to name the proposed new high school after the late councillor Elizabeth Laurie.

Bobbett remembered Laurie, a lifelong resident of Paradise, as a strong advocate for the high school, and said she would have been comforted to know her daughters will be able to complete their schooling in their hometown.

The provincial criteria for dedicating a school after someone includes that person having significant meaning to members of the school community.

“Elizabeth certainly meets that,” Bobbett said. “We think it would be a fitting tribute honoring her legacy in our town,” he said.

Bobbett was pleased to report an increase in ridership of Metrobus route 30, which the Town has been working for since establishing the route in 2016.

Beginning this past February, the run operated earlier on weekday mornings, made an extra trip to the Avalon Mall in the evenings, and included a 9 a.m. start on Saturday mornings. According to Bobbett, more enhancements to the service are being explored

“These enhancements support our residents commuting to work or post-secondary school, support our business community by providing transportation for businesses and customers, and enhance the overall connectivity and transportation systems in our town,” Bobbett said.

Bobbett also gave an update on the regional economic development agency established as a partnership between Paradise, Conception Bay South, and St. John’s. Called Advantage St. John’s, the agency will work to support the “ocean economy,” and workforce attraction and retention in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.

Bobbett said a CEO has been hired, and an announcement will be made about that in the coming weeks.

Also on the jobs in progress list is the replacement of Lift Station No. 10, which is nearing completion. The new sewage lift station, which is replacing one that experienced a catastrophic failure in 2019, is expected to be ready for operation next year. Bobbett said the multimillion dollar project is on schedule and on budget.

Paradise’s portion of the provincially and federally cost-shared project is $19.6 million, which includes a $12 million loan. Bobbett said even with the added debt, the Town is able to maintain one of the lowest debt-servicing-ratios in the province.

“I am pleased to note that this will be the Town’s first loan since building the Paradise Double Ice Complex over a decade ago,” said the mayor.

Bobbett also pointed out Paradise’s water and sewer priority list is down to four roads and 38 houses, well down from the 48 roads at its inception.

Turning to Paradise’s traffic issues, Bobbett said a new pedestrian island and crosswalk lights are in the works for the Octagon Pond area of Topsail Road, and that some 550-metres of road surfacing, storm sewer, and sidewalks are coming to the eastern half of Kenmount Road.

Council is also working with the Province on a study of the traffic flow situation on Topsail Road between the Paradise Road turnoff and the overpass.

“All of us on council echo the frustrations of our residents,” said the mayor. “After all, this town is our home too and we experience the same traffic headaches especially during morning and evening commute time.”

On a positive note, Bobbett reported that for the first time in several years, the Town has seen a decrease in the amount of waste taken to Robin Hood Bay. He said this doubles as a cost saving bonus at a time when tipping fees have been increasing.

Roughly 21 per cent of the Town’s budget, or some $8 million, he added, is spent on shared services with St. John’s, including waste management, fire protection, and the provision of drinking water.

The mayor closed with some good news for the chamber itself – that council will provide $7,000 to the organization this year, and will cover the first-year membership fees for any new Paradise businesses that join the group.

