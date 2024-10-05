This Paradise cul-de-sac looks like a construction site. Residents want it cleaned up

Thomas O’Brien says debris and equipment like this plate temper has been sitting in his newly built neighbourhood for weeks, and wants more communication from the developer. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC - image credit)

Thomas O’Brien says debris and equipment like this plate temper has been sitting in his newly built neighbourhood for weeks, and wants more communication from the developer. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

"If we build it, you will love it," boasts Karwood Contracting's website, the home construction company's slogan superimposed over a picture of an idyllic cul-de-sac lined with duplexes.

But one of the people actually living inside those homes disagrees heartily with that message.

The corner of Thomas O'Brien's Paradise street is marred by mounds of dirt with sharp jutting rocks, blowing yellow tape and a lone piece of heavy machinery that's been left to sit idle for nearly a month.

Residents say it's the remnants of construction work to build sidewalks and pave driveways — plans that were abruptly abandoned weeks ago.

"Every day I come home, I leave the house — I'm just immediately aggravated," O'Brien told CBC News.

Karwood Contracting uses an image of Thomas O’Brien’s house on its website. O'Brien says he’s frustrated with the company’s silence over long-standing issues. (Karwood Contracting website)

The weeks-long mess outside his front door is the latest twist in the ongoing saga with Karwood Contracting's development off Karwood Drive.

In August, O'Brien spoke with CBC News about delays in contracted work for sidewalks, paved driveways and landscaping.

A contract signed by company vice-president Randy Oram, reviewed by CBC News, stated that work was supposed to be completed by June 30, 2023.

Shortly after CBC News started requesting interviews, Karwood representative Rhonda Potter told residents over email that work would start the following week — which it did, for a while.

Now, residents say while the sidewalk is mostly done, there has been no movement in weeks.

"There's just equipment left there, and there's like, caution tape blowing across the road. And they've just stopped work as of three weeks ago," said O'Brien.

O'Brien said last week he spoke with Oram, who couldn't tell him why the work inside the new subdivison had stalled. Oram said he would contact president Greg Hussey and get back to O'Brien, but O'Brien said that follow-up never happened.

While he likes his home, O'Brien cautioned people about his experience with Karwood.

"If you're thinking about buying a house with Karwood, make sure you've got a big bottle of Tylenol, because you're going to have some headache," he said.

Winter worries

Jessica Jackman, who also lives on the cul-de-sac, said she's dreading her first winter in her home without a paved driveway.

"I don't think I can use a snowblower over the rocks," she said.

Among the debris littered around her property was a tractor with a flat tire left on the corner lot. She says it was only recently removed.

Jessica Jackman says a tractor with a flat tire was only recently removed from her cul-de-sac. (Submitted by Jessica Jackman)

Jackman messaged Karwood representative Rhonda Potter for an update on when construction would restart. She shared that correspondence with CBC News.

On Sept. 23, Potter told Jackman that she was looking into the matter, writing: "I am currently waiting on the schedule relating to the driveways and will be in touch as soon as I receive this from our residential department."

Jackman messaged Potter again, but said she never heard back.

Left to stare at piles of rocks and splintered planks of wood from her living room window, she's worried there's no intention to finish the work any time soon.

"Do they have a plan to get it done or are they just gonna keep [the] radio silence ... [and] push it off?" Jackman said.

"If there's no communication when they have a start date, I don't think they have any booked."

Both O'Brien and Jackman say they're frustrated with the lack of communication from Karwood, and that time is running out to get work done this year.

"You can only do landscaping and ... paving at certain times of the year. I mean, it's getting closer and closer to winter. So I'm really feeling like it's going to probably be another year at this point," said O'Brien.

Both O'Brien and Jackman said as part of their homes, they paid Karwood Contracting for sidewalks, paved driveways and lawns.

"I'm kind of at my wits' end," said O'Brien, adding he's considering bringing the matter to small claims court.

"It does impact the enjoyment I even feel coming and going to my house. And everyone always comments on it too," he said.

"They're like, 'Why is no one's lawn done? Why is no one's driveway done?'"

Karwood says town delays at fault

In an email to CBC News, Karwood president Greg Hussey pointed his finger at the Town of Paradise for delays, saying it took staff more than two months to respond to his pre-inspection request only to tell him that it wasn't required for construction.

"There is no sense of urgency and no consistency. This leaves the builder and or developer left with a bull's eye on their back," Hussey wrote.

Hussey said he wants to get the driveway work done before "our clients rightfully go cracked."

"We are now unfortunately into a time of the year with conflicting crew schedules, holidays and our nice flu season, which affects the days available to work on this project," he wrote.

Karwood Contracting president and owner Greg Hussey says delays are due to issues with Paradise and media attention. (Karwood Contracting website)

Hussey also suggested he's having difficulties finding contractors to complete the driveways and sidewalks.

"To add to the complication is paving crews are booked pretty tight and really have no interest in working in an area that is being highlighted on the news," he said. "This is just adding to an already difficult situation."

He added he's just as eager to wrap the project as everyone who purchased a home in the neighbourhood.

"There is a big incentive for us to finish these sites quickly and have them turned over to the town," he said, "so getting this work done is just as important to us as the homeowners."

Paradise staff visit cul-de-sac

CBC News asked Paradise town council for an interview regarding safety concerns that O'Brien and Jackman raised.

In a statement, spokesperson Diane Keough said while this is an issue between Karwood and its clients, the town is keeping an eye on it.

"The town is monitoring the development site, as it does with all developers, to ensure that all town requirements are being met," she wrote.

Paradise spokesperson Diane Keough says town staff were at the cul-de-sac this week and have reached out to Karwood about properly storing equipment. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Town staff visited the street on Oct. 3 and reached out to Karwood about storing equipment and materials properly, Keough added.

"While we understand the residents' frustrations, the area is considered an active development area, and as such, equipment and materials are permitted to be stored in the area," Keough wrote.

In a separate email, Mayor Dan Bobbett said he would look into safety concerns.

