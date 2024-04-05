Paradise is rebuilding safer homes more than five years after Camp Fire

Residents in Paradise, California, continue to rebuild nearly six years after the Camp Fire destroyed the town. Habitat for Humanity is going above and beyond the town's already rigorous building standards in hopes that families won't have to go through that kind of loss ever again. Bradly Reinhart is one of those Paradise residents who lost everything in the fire. "The apartment is cramped, I've got four children plus myself in a little tiny apartment, and to have this is like a gift from God," he said. He put in the hard work along with volunteers with Habitat for Humanity to build his new home. Kelly Curran reports.