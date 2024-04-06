Paradise rebuilds safer homes more than 5 years after Camp Fire

Time

With his first criminal trial set to start in 10 days, Donald Trump on Friday launched a fresh attack on the judge presiding over the case, one that also tests the boundaries of a gag order issued by the judge against him. Trump’s presidential campaign publicized a motion filed earlier this week demanding Judge Juan Merchan recuse himself from the New York hush money case "in light of appearances of impropriety" stemming from his daughter’s work with a company that does political marketing for Democratic campaigns. Trump’s 35-page motion—and its 119 pages of exhibits—comes four days after Merchan expanded the existing gag order on Trump to include banning him from making public comments about Merchan’s family or that of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's, after the former President had repeatedly made comments arguing that the work of Merchan’s daughter meant he couldn’t preside over the jury trial impartially.