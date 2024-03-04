Paradise students will soon be able to attend high school in their own community

The N.L. government has announced, as part of their Think Tank initiative, that they have listened to teachers' stories and issues. As a result, they are giving the province's teachers' association $450,000 to spend on mental health support for teachers. (Mark Cumby/CBC - image credit)

Students of Elizabeth Park Elementary in Paradise, pictured here, will be able to finally attend high school in their own community. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The town of Paradise, N.L. has been heard — the community is finally getting a high school.

The provincial government announced the new school Monday morning inside the town's modern double-ice complex near town hall.

"The school will help foster a strong sense of community spirit for the growing number of high school-aged students in the town, while also supporting positive student outcomes," reads a government news release.

In August, Mayor Dan Bobbett asked to meet with Premier Andrew Furey to state his case. Bobbett had spent more than a decade fighting for Paradise to have its own high school, with over 1,500 kids today boarding buses to attend high schools in nearby Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South.

Previous announcements of new schools in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and Kenmount Terrace in St. John's prompted Bobbett to take another swing.

Funding has been allocated through budget 2024. The province says next steps — including site selection, design and configuration — will begin in the "coming months."

More than $127 million has been tabled in the last few years for the new schools in Kenmount Terrace, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and Cartwright, along with a redevelopment of the school in Pilley's Island.

