Paralympian Kadeena Cox rushed to A&E during 'Celebs On The Farm' filming

Kadeena Cox after winning gold in the Mixed C1-5 500m/ 1000m Time Trial, during day one of the National Track Championships at the National Cycling Centre, Manchester.

Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox was rushed to hospital from the set of reality TV show Celebs On The Farm.

The 29-year-old sprinter and cyclist, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, collapsed on the set of the programme, according to The Sun.

After her collapse, Cox was treated by a medic on the set and then taken to A&E.

She was subsequently given the all-clear and allowed to return to the filming.

A representative for the programme, which airs on the channel 5Star, said the “health and safety of the contestants on the show is of paramount importance”.

Cox won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympics in the C4-5 time trial cycling event and also won a gold, silver and bronze as a sprinter.

She had begun sprinting competitively at the age of 15 and was diagnosed with MS in 2015 after suffering a stroke the year before.

The condition can affect the brain and the spinal cord and is a lifelong illness.

According to the NHS website, it can cause “a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance”.

Celebs on the Farm aired for the first time last year and featured a group of eight celebrities tending to animals and carrying out jobs on a working farm over the course of 10 days.

The first series was filmed on Lunsford Farm in West Sussex, under the watchful eye of farmer Chris Jeffery.

Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Gleb Savchenko emerged as the winner of that series, with The Only Way is Essex star Bobby-Cole Norris and judoka Ashley McKenzie crowned runners-up.

Cox is due to appear in the second series alongside the likes of reality star James Argent, model Caprice and retired footballer Paul Merson.