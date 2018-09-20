Paralympian Laurentia Tan wins silver at World Equestrian Games

Singapore’s para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan has won a silver medal in the individual championship grade 1 category of the para-dressage competition at the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Equestrian Games in North Carolina, US, on Thursday (20 September) Singapore time.

The 39-year-old, riding on nine-year-old gelding Fuerst Sherlock, scored 73.750 points to come in second behind Italy’s Sara Morganti (74.750 points). Germany’s Elke Philipp was third with 75.143 points.

The World Equestrian Games are held every four years, in between the Summer Olympics. At the 2014 edition held in Normandy, France, Tan had clinched a bronze medal in the same competition.

Tan, who developed cerebral palsy and profound deafness after birth, had won three bronzes and a silver at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics and the 2012 London Paralympics. Her feats sparked off discussion on the recognition given to Paralympians in Singapore, and the disparity between their monetary rewards and that of an Olympic medal winner.

She was awarded the Public Service Star by then-President Tony Tan Keng Yam in 2012.