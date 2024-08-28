Paralympic Flame Handed to UNESCO Director General Ahead of Opening Ceremony in Paris

The Paralympic flame was handed over to Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of UNESCO, on Wednesday, August 28, in Paris, France, as part of a relay through the city on the opening day of the games.

Footage recorded by German Ambassador Kerstin Purschel shows Azoulay receiving the flame from Ugandan swimmer Husnah Kukundakwe.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games opening ceremony was scheduled to begin at 8 pm local time on Wednesday evening. Credit: Ambassador Kerstin Purschel via Storyful