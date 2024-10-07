Paralysed dogs get new equipment after fundraiser

Elle and Fern were both rescued by Flori's Friends Rescue in Kent [NATALIA GEORGE]

Paralysed dogs at a rescue home have received new equipment to improve their wellbeing after an urgent fundraiser.

Flori's Friends Rescue near Canterbury in Kent, which offers end-of-life care and a rehoming service, said it had raised £4,500.

The cash has gone towards a prosthetic leg for a Romanian rescue dog which was hit by an HGV, and a leg brace for a border collie receiving end-of-life care after being abused.

Natalia George, the charity's founder, said: "People think we're the heroes... but it's actually the people who donate who save these dogs."

Elle was hit by an HGV and left on the side of a motorway for six days before being rescued at just 10-months-old, said Ms George.

While she had previously been fitted with a prosthetic leg, the now three-year-old dog had outgrown it.

Ms George, 34, said there a was a huge "difference in how happy" Elle was while going out for walks.

"It really makes a difference to their wellbeing," she added.

Fern is able to be walked with other dogs after receiving a new leg brace [NATALIA GEORGE]

Fern, an 18-month-old border collie, was rescued from within the UK after being abused a puppy.

Due to debilitating paralysis and double-elbow dysplasia, she is receiving end-of-life care which involves pain management and physiotherapy.

"The brace will extend her life by nine months," said Ms George. "Her pain levels have come right down and there's not so much stress on that joint".

Natalia George looks after eight of the rescue dogs at her own home [BBC ]

Flori's Friends, which has also rescued dogs from Oman, China, Greece and Gaza, is currently looking after 29 dogs and 60 cats.

Ms George said those who had been paralysed came with huge care costs - averaging at about £5,500 from the point of rescue to the point of being able to be rehomed.

She said the charity was still in need of donations and was currently having to turn away "four dogs a day".

"We're just asking for website donations of even just £1... we couldn't even be here without people giving us just £1."

