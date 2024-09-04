Paralysed musician hopes to score Disney film with her tongue after spinal cord looked like 'acid had been poured on it'

Must credit: Grace Fisher A quadriplegic musician whose rare condition caused her spinal cord to look like "acid had been poured" on it now composes music using her tongue and dreams of scoring a film for Disney. In December 2014, Grace Fisher, now 26, who lives in Santa Barbara, California, was celebrating her 17th birthday with friends and family, but just hours after welcoming guests, she found herself in hospital unable to walk or breathe. Doctors diagnosed her with acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) - a rare condition which affects the spinal cord - and, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 756 confirmed cases since August 2014.