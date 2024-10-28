Paramount+ Boy Band Doc Featuring NKOTB, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys & More Drops Premiere Date & Trailer

Boy bands from multiple eras will be featured in the new Paramount+ documentary Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands, premiering November 12. The trailer can be viewed above.

From The Beatles and The Jackson 5 through New Edition, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block and The Backstreet Boys, to Seventeen and beyond, the documentary highlights the era’s defining boy bands— their highs and lows and everything in between—and how the groups have evolved throughout the years. It will also delve into the not-so-glamorous part of the business like having to adapt quickly to newfound fame.

Participating members from various groups include AJ McLean, Chris Kirkpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, Hanson, Lance Bass, Michael Bivins, Nick Lachey, Seventeen (Hoshi & Vernon) and Tiffany.

In addition to the artists, managers will also be spotlighted to discuss how they helped orchestrate the rise of the biggest boy bands. Johnny Wright, who has managed many of the groups from the list above as well as Menudo, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake, to name a few, will appear to share his experience and is producing the doc.

Larger Than Life: Reign of the Boybands is produced by Wright and Van Toffler for Gunpowder & Sky. Executive producers are Barry Barclay, Floris Bauer and Joanna Zwickel for Gunpowder & Sky and Bruce Gillmer, Vanessa WhiteWolf and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Tamra Davis (Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child) directed.

