Paramount+’s ‘JonBenét Ramsey’ Series Casts Jaime Ray Newman & Josh Stamberg

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+’s new original limited series JonBenét Ramsey (w/t) has cast Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Big Cigar) and Josh Stamberg (Fleishman is in Trouble) in recurring roles.

They join previously announced cast members Emily Mitchell, Garrett Hedlund, Alison Pill, Owen Teague, Clifton Collins Jr, Rory Cochrane, Chris Bauer, Angus Caldwell, Shea Whigham and Will Patton.

Production will begin shortly in Calgary, Canada, with Richard LaGravenese serving as showrunner and executive producer. Four of the eight episodes, including the first, will be directed by Anne Sewitsky, who also executive produces.

JonBenét Ramsey explores the tragic unsolved murder of the eponymous six-year-old beauty queen (Mitchell). It follows the Ramsey family, before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation. At the heart of the series, is the story of Patsy (McCarthy) and John Ramsey (Owen) – exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people – as husband and wife, as mother and father – who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.

Newman will play Amelia Hunt, an upscale and wealthy god friend of John Ramsey who is part of the group of Boulder women with kids who are friends with Patsy.

Stamberg will play Reed Hunt, a recently retired oil magnate and a good friend of John Ramsey’s.

The series is executive produced by David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Melissa McCarthy, and Anne Sewitsky. Writers Richard LaGravense, Harrison Query & Tommy Wallach will also serve as executive producers. Query & Wallach sold the project to MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Newman will next be seen as a series regular on the upcoming Starz Series, The Hunting Wives. She recently had a recurring role on the new Apple TV series, created by Don Cheadle, The Big Cigar; the Emmy-winning Hulu series Dopesick; and The Time Traveler’s Wife for HBO. Newman recently guest-starred in season 2 of Bel Air on Peacock. She is repped by Greene Talent and The Burstein Company.

Stamberg most recently starred in Ted on Peacock, and opposite Claire Danes in the FX limited series Fleishman is in Trouble. He also recently appeared in the HBO series The Time Traveler’s Wife and the Marvel/Disney+ series Wandavision. Additional credits include the Showtime Roger Ailes series The Loudest Voice, The Affair, Nashville, Parenthood and Distracted, a play in which he starred opposite Cynthia Nixon at Roundabout Theatre Company. Stamberg is represented by Innovative Artists and Suskin/Karshan Management.

