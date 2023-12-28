What to watch on Paramount+ in January 2024 from Sexy Beast to Geordie Shore

Paramount+ has a busy January with Geordie Shore and Sexy Beast premiering over the month. (Paramount+)

Paramount+ will be ringing in the new year with a bang, launching a plethora of shows and welcoming fans back to old favourites with new seasons.

January is the month of crime dramas, at least it is on Paramount+ as the streamer is set to release several new programmes that fit into that category. But don't fret, as reality show fans will also get their fix with a brand new season of Geordie Shore.

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about what is coming to Paramount+ in January 2024, and the highlights of the month.

Sexy Beast | 25 January

Emun Elliott as Don Logan, Stanley Morgan as Tommy and James McArdle as Gal Dove in Sexy Beast (Paramount+).

Set in London in 1992, Sexy Beast is a crime drama that follows Gal Dove (James McArdle) who is a thief on the up that takes the chance to escape his mundane life by joining criminal bosses Tedd Bass (Stephen Moyer) and Stan Higgins (Paul Kaye). But everything comes with a price, and Gal will be forced to learn that the hard way.

Accused | 4 January

Accused is based on the BBC anthology series of the same name. (Paramount+)

Based on the BBC crime anthology of the same name, Accused depicts a court case in which viewers don't know the crime the person is accused of doing, or how they got there. In the Paramount+ version, the audience will see how an ordinary person taking one wrong turn changed their life forever.

The Changemakers | 1 January

The Changemakers comes to Paramount+ in January. (Paramount+)

In this thought-provoking docu-series viewers will follow different people and the challenges they face across the world, from Black mothers fighting systemic racism to Indigenous people trying to protect their land from deforestation. Through the series audience members will learn of each of these activists and how they have advocated for change.

Geordie Shore season 24 | 9 January

Charlotte Crosby will star in a new season of Geordie Shore. (Paramount+)

Things have changed for the Geordie Shore cast and season 24 will be quite different as a result. Charlotte Crosby is a new mum, Holly Hagan is pregnant, and Sophie Kasaei is planning to move in with her new boyfriend. At the same time Marnie Simpson is planning a lavish wedding and she's inviting the whole Geordie Shore cast along, what could go wrong?

The TV shows and films coming to Paramount+ in January 2024

1 January

The Changemakers

4 January

Accused

5 January

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story

9 January

Geordie Shore series 24

12 January

Sky Med series 2

17 January

June

25 January

Sexy Beast