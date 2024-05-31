What to watch on Paramount+ in June 2024 from Mayor of Kingstown to Yellowstone: One-Fifty

Paramount+ releases in June include a new season of Mayor of Kingstown and a documentary on Cyndi Lauper. (Paramount+)

Paramount+ subscribers will soon be able to dive back into the world of Taylor Sheridan, with the streamer releasing two exciting projects from the creator's respective shows in June.

That's right, June will see a new season of Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown come out as well as a new behind-the-scenes documentary about the world of Yellowstone. Elsewhere, true crime fans will be able to examine the personal life of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in an all new documentary.

Here is everything you need to know about what is coming to the streamer in June.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 | 3 June

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown. (Paramount+)

All hell is breaking out in Kingstown, and it is up to Mike McLusky (Renner) to solve things. He will have a tough challenge on his hands though after a new Russian mob boss sets up shop and a drug war kicks off both inside and outside the prison community.

Streaming in June

The new season will have 10 episodes in total, with the first premiering on 3 June and the series airing on a weekly basis thereafter.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty | 21 June

Yellowstone: One-Fifty (Paramount+)

Kevin Costner may have spoken publicly about his departure from Yellowstone, but that doesn't mean his work with the franchise is done apparently. No, the actor is the face of a new docu-series looking at the majesty of Yellowstone National Park that serve as the backdrop for the Western and its spin-offs.

My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes | 7 June

A still from My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes. (Paramount+)

Jeffrey Dahmer is one of the most infamous serial killers in history, and in this new four-part true crime documentary viewers will be able to learn more about his family life. Featuring first hand interviews and footage of his youth, the series offers viewers the opportunity to understand where Dahmer came from and, perhaps, why he came to become a serial killer.

Let the Canary Sing | 5 June

Let the Canary Sing examines Cyndi Lauper's life and career. (Paramount+)

Cyndi Lauper and her majestic career in the world of pop music is being celebrated in a new movie titled Let the Canary Sing. The film examines her rise to fame and the lasting legacy she has had not only on the music industry but the world.

