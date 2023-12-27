Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead amid drug allegations

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, who starred in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been found dead, the country’s emergency office said on Wednesday. He was 48 years old.

He was found unconscious in his car near Waryong Park in central Seoul on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Police confirmed Lee’s identity following a search initiated by the actor’s manager, who contacted them.

Lee’s wife, Jeon Hye-jin, had reportedly found a suicide note after he left home, Reuters said. Police are investigating whether the actor took his own life.

Lee was under investigation over illegal drug use amid an ongoing government crackdown on narcotics, according to Yonhap.

Lee’s agency, Hodu & U Entertainment, issued a statement on Wednesday, urging the media to refrain from making any malicious comments or spreading false information. “The funeral will take place privately with family members and close friends in attendance,” the statement read.

Stringent drug laws are in place in South Korea with offences generally resulting in a minimum prison sentence of six months. Repeat offenders and individuals involved in drug dealing may face penalties of up to 14 years imprisonment.

From left: Lee Sun-kyun, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Project Silence' at the 76th international film festival in Cannes on May 22, 2023 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lee had been subject to three rounds of police questioning over suspected use of marijuana and other illicit drugs, according to reports. The alleged incidents took place at the residence of a hostess who was employed by a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district on several occasions since the beginning of this year, including last Saturday, Yonhap reported.

After 19 hours of police interrogation overnight on Saturday, Lee reportedly asked for a lie detector test to ascertain the truth between him and the host.

The woman, in her 20s, claimed that Lee had used drugs at her residence on multiple occasions, according to the Korea Herald. The newspaper also reported that Lee had filed a complaint against the woman, alleging that she had blackmailed and extorted 350 million won ($270,000) from him.

In November, the Parasite actor tested negative in drug testing during a police investigation.

The actor had leading roles in South Korean movies including the 2012 thriller Helpless and the 2014 film All About My Wife. He also starred in Oscar-winning Parasite as the rich family’s father.

In 2021, Lee had the main role in Dr Brain, Apple TV+’s inaugural Korean-language original series. This six-episode, sci-fi thriller revolves around Koh Se-won, a stoic neurologist, as he endeavours to uncover clues to a mysterious family accident through the use of intricate brain experiments.

Additional reporting with agencies. This article has been updated

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.