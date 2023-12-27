Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in Seoul at 48
Tributes have been paid to popular South Korean actor and Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun, who has been found dead aged 48.Lee was found dead in a car in Seoul on Wednesday, authorities said, after weeks of an intense police investigation into his alleged drug use.The actor was best known for playing the father of the wealthy Park family, in Bong Joon-ho's 2019 Oscar-winning black comedy Parasite.Police had been searching for him on Wednesday, after receiving a report that he was missing, Seongbuk police said.