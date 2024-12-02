A pardon for Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden said Hunter Biden was unfairly targeted for being his son. Some Mexicans voice an unlikely position that's hard on immigration. We have all the Cyber Monday deals to shop now.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. Excited for Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter Art Book."

'I signed a pardon for my son Hunter'

In a stunning reversal, President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he pardoned his son Hunter Biden, who was convicted of three federal gun felonies and federal tax charges earlier this year.

What the president said: "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said in a statement on Sunday. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

What happened to Hunter? Hunter Biden was expected to be sentenced for federal convictions related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm in the coming weeks.

Joe Biden previously said he would not pardon his son, who was the first child of a sitting president to be convicted of a crime.

Why did Biden change his mind? He said he believed in the justice system but "raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice."

What have Republicans said? The pardon was met with backlash by several Republican lawmakers, including President-elect Donald Trump, who asked whether those prosecuted for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection were included.

Trump and Trudeau talk tariffs

"Our responsibility is to point out that in this way he would be actually not just harming Canadians who work so well with the United States. He'd actually be raising prices for American citizens as well, and hurting American industry and businesses."

~ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who flew to West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, just days after Trump vowed to enact a 25% tariff on all products coming into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico. Here's what Trump and Trudeau talked about.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Was it fair to block 'Jimmy the Juice Man Peachy Strawberry'?

Six years after teen vaping was declared an epidemic, the use of e-cigarettes by young people has declined to its lowest level in a decade. Now the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Monday about whether one of the moves that contributed to that decline – the federal government’s blocking of millions of e-cigarette products with flavors like “Jimmy the Juice Man Peachy Strawberry" was correctly handled. Makers of flavored e-liquids argue the Food and Drug Administration improperly changed the rules midstream on how the products would be evaluated. Read more

Why Mexican views of migration are hardening

Marta Castillo is Mexican. She lives in Mexico. Like a growing number of her fellow citizens, she's become increasingly negative about the migrants who have poured into her community – despite living in a country where millions of people have ties to someone who migrated to the United States. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, he is demanding Mexico do more to crack down on the tens of thousands of migrants who are in Mexico, headed for the U.S. border. He may find support in an unlikely corner ‒ among Mexicans themselves. Read more

Today's talkers

Click, click, click ... it's Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday 2024 is today and presents the perfect opportunity to finish all your gift shopping without the splurge! From high-tech Apple devices and gaming gifts to luxurious skincare devices and cult-favorite fashion sales, Cyber Monday offers discounts across all categories. Ready to cross some names off your shopping list? Here's a recap of the best deals we've found so far.

Photo of the day: Josh Allen's winter thriller

Buffalo Bills' Quarterback Josh Allen scored an all-time, highlight-reel touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, scoring a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 1, 2024.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daily Briefing: A pardon for Hunter Biden