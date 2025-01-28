Pardoned January 6 Capitol rioter shot dead by police in Indiana

A pardoned January 6 Capitol rioter has been shot dead by police in Indiana.

Matthew Huttle was killed on Sunday when he was shot following a traffic stop in Pulaski County.

The 42-year-old had been previously convicted over his role in the Capitol riots, along with his uncle Dale, but was among the more than 1,500 people pardoned by the US president in one of his first actions.

State police are now investigating the incident.

They said after an officer tried to arrest Huttle during a traffic stop, "an altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect".

It was added that Huttle had been in possession of a firearm.

Authorities did not say what had prompted the traffic stop.

"Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr Huttle," Sheriff Patrick Williamson said.

Nick Barnes, an attorney who was representing Huttle in pending motor vehicle cases in Lake County, said he did not know the circumstances of the shooting but planned to find out.

In 2023, Huttle was sentenced to six months in jail after he pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol building.

The US Department of Justice, in its statement of facts, said his uncle Dale had struck a police officer with a flag pole and was involved in a "second violent interaction" with officers half an hour later when he tried to snatch a baton.

It was added that Matthew Huttle had filmed himself once inside the building, turning the camera on his masked face and saying: "This is me."