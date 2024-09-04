Parella's Pals 09/04

Latest Stories
Hailey Bieber Flashes New 'Mom' Ring After Welcoming Son Jack Blues with Husband Justin Bieber
The new mom showed off some new bling after her singer husband debuted a "Papa Bear" mug
- The Daily Beast
‘Humiliating’: Legendary Chef José Andrés Defects From Harry and Meghan to William
Picking a side in a divorce is always uncomfortable.Some people, of course, manage to stay friends with both parties.Now José Andrés is having a go at being allied with both Prince Harry and Prince William.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street confirms Paul's death and devastating Billy twist
Coronation Street has confirmed Paul Foreman's death and a devastating twist for his husband Billy Mayhew.
- Glamour
Lady Gaga Flashes Her Gargantuan Engagement Ring for the First Time at the Venice Film Festival
The singer recently got engaged to Michael Polansky.
- People
Daniel Craig Steps Out with Wife Rachel Weisz Ahead of His “Queer ”Movie Premiere at Venice Film Festival
The couple attended a celebratory pre-premiere dinner at Hotel Cipriani's Il Porticciolo restaurant in Venice, Italy, on Monday, Sept. 2
- People
Amal Clooney Caps Off Her Parade of Show-Stopping Venice Outfits with a Perfectly Vibrant Orange Jumpsuit
The human rights lawyer — who attended the Venice Film Festival with husband George Clooney for his movie 'Wolfs' — wrapped up her trip with this tangerine dream
- The Daily Beast
First Footage From Damning Trump Movie Released
Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to shut down the soon to be released Ali Abbasi film The Apprentice, the film is still drumming up buzz as a new clip dropped Tuesday that shows the former president decades prior (Sebastian Stan), as he’s coached through an interview by his late friend and lawyer Roy Cohn (played by Succession’s Jeremy Strong).In the first clip from the film, which has a tentative release date of October 11, Trump and Cohn share the back of a town car as Cohn bullies a reporter in
- People
Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Borrows Her Mom's 30-Year-Old Dress: 'Pretty Cool'
The daytime host revealed that her 23-year-old daughter wore her dress to the Disney Legends induction ceremony back in August
- Hello!
Sydney Sweeney's lace gown is a lesson in gothic glamour
The Euphoria star graced the Venice Film Festival courtesy of Armani - see more
- People
Travis Kelce Reveals His Cute Nickname for Taylor Swift While Sharing New Details About His Eras Tour Surprise Appearance
"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," said Kelce about joining the pop star on the stage in June
- Hello!
Prince Harry's bond with Princess Diana's family after reunion at uncle's funeral
The Duke of Sussex was reunited with the Spencer family at Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk and reportedly stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Diana's childhood home, Althorp
- ABC News Videos
Sister of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother breaks silence after tragic deaths
The two were riding bikes near their hometown in New Jersey when they were fatally struck by an alleged drunken driver, just hours before their sister's wedding.
- Hello!
Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in bronzed bikini photo
Holiday glam! Louise Redknapp resembled a bronzed goddess at the weekend as she explored Kefalonia wearing a striking bikini...
- People
Ben Affleck's Cousin Jennifer Affleck Dubs Herself the 'New Jenny from the Block' in TikTok Featuring JLo's Iconic Song
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star is showing her love for JLo, with whom she shares the same name
- BuzzFeed
22 Internet Fails From This Week That Are So Good You'll Forget There Are Only 3 Months Left In The Year
If I'm ever the "oof" guy, please tell me to put myself on mute.
- People
Jennifer Garner Gives a Tour Inside Her L.A. Home Despite Being 'Such a Private Person': ‘I’m So Proud of It’
“I’m such a private person about my home,” the actress admits during a video tour of the space to ‘Architectural Digest’
- Good Housekeeping
Goldie Hawn Has the Best Grandma Nickname EVER
Find a cool, sassy, unique, or modern grandma name or grandmother nickname that matches her personality and will be extra special when her grandchild uses it.
- Digital Spy
Blake Lively's shark thriller is now available to watch on Netflix
Blake Lively's acclaimed shark movie The Shallows has become available to stream on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.
- Deadline
James Darren Dies: Teen Idol Actor in ‘Gidget’ And Singer Was 88
James Darren, Gidget teen idol actor who rose to fame in the 1950s, has died at 88, according to Nancy Sinatra, who counted him among her closest friends. “One of my dearest, closest friends in all the world, of all my life has passed away,” she wrote on Instagram. “Godfather to my daughter, AJ.l (@aj.lambert). …
- Cosmopolitan
J.Lo Feels "Some Bitterness" About Divorce Since Attempts to Save Marriage "Didn't Matter" to Ben Affleck
Time for an update on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce—here's what's going on between the former couple.