Parella's Pals 09/11

- People
“The Love Boat”'s Fred Grandy Says Lauren Tewes 'Was a Victim of Circumstance' Being Fired for Drug Addiction
The actor said during a cast Q&A on the Enchanted Princess that in the '80s, substance abuse "was not understood in the way it is understood now"
- People
Meghan Markle Makes Quick Exit from Bookstore Event in a Totally Relatable Parenting Moment
The Duchess of Sussex was on hand for the two-night grand opening of Godmothers, a new bookstore near her home in Montecito, California
- WWD
Dave Bautista Embraces Las Vegas Excess in Gucci Logomania Suit, Pearl Necklaces and Diamonds for ‘The Last Showgirl’ Premiere at 2024 TIFF Red Carpet
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has favored patterned looks from the Italian designer in the past.
- People
Brad Pitt Rocks Color of the Season in Butter Yellow Suit on Stylish Date Night with Ines de Ramon
The couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival earlier this month
- Cover Media
Shailene Woodley hints at reason behind Aaron Rodgers split
The Big Little Lies actress started dating the National Football League (NFL) quarterback in 2020, with the stars confirming their engagement the following year. However, it was reported in February 2022 that the pair had parted ways. While promoting her new TV series Three Women in an interview for Bustle Shailene was asked about what helped her to stop "caring so much" about performing for others. "Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again. I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I'm very open as a human…”
- People
Dave Grohl Admits He Has a New Baby Outside of His 23-Year Marriage: 'Doing Everything I Can to Regain Trust'
Grohl has been married to wife Jordyn Blum since 2003 and the two share three kids together
- Glamour
What Were Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon Talking About While Holding Hands in Toronto?
I need to know what they said!
- Glamour
Looks Like Jennifer Lopez Got Rid of Her Ben Affleck ‘Commitment’ Tattoo
Neither ink nor marriage is permanent these days.
- Hello!
Sydney Sweeney's plunge neck jumpsuit is a lesson in 'less is more' chic
The Euphoria actress stunned in Balmain to receive a prestigious award at the Toronto International Film Festival - see photos
- People
Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is ‘First Time’ She’s Been ‘Madly in Love Before I Had Sex’
Berry is getting candid about her “magical” experience of falling in love with Hunt, whom she started dating in 2020
- Hello!
The late Queen's trusted confidant Angela Kelly shares heartbreaking details of last moments with her at Balmoral
Queen Elizabeth II's former personal dresser Angela Kelly has touched over loss of her 'best friend' on the second anniversary of the monarch's death
- People
Prince William Gives Update on Kate Middleton's Health: 'Good News' but 'Still a Long Way to Go'
Prince William's comment echoed what his wife said in a video message released the day prior
- The Daily Beast
SNL Replaces 3 Fired Cast Members With These Newcomers
Big changes are on the horizon for Saturday Night Live, which has now axed three comedians from its cast and added three newcomers for the historic 50th season premiering on September 28.Three new comedians—Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline— have been added to the show as featured players. At the same time, three existing featured players—Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker—are being promoted to the main cast, while a fourth, Chloe Troast, will not be returning a
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street shares fresh hope over Joel Deering comeuppance
Coronation Street has confirmed more problems for Joel Deering next week as his enemies continue to team up.
- InStyle
King Charles Reportedly Has an Ultimatum for Prince Andrew and Royal Lodge
The disgraced royal has two options, according to palace insiders.
- The Daily Beast
Jimmy Kimmel Swipes Don Jr.’s ‘Drag Queen’ GF Kimberly Guilfoyle
In his monologue on Monday, late night host Jimmy Kimmel showed a clip of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s recent speech at the Florida Republican Party “victory dinner.” In it, Guilfoyle declared the Trump campaign’s “act three” as “The Art of the Comeback,” referring to Donald Trump’s 1997 book of the same name.“The art of the what?” Kimmel asked, making fun of her pronunciation of “comeback.” Referring to Guilfoyle’s appearance, he added, “Y’know, these people, they hate drag queen story hour… No problem
- BuzzFeed
What's A Subtle Sign That Someone Really Isn't Intelligent?
What signs do you think indicate that someone isn't very intelligent?
- Hello!
'Bittersweet' news for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding cake maker
Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes, who made the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lemon and elderflower wedding cake in 2018, announced "bittersweet" news as she prepared for big change.
- Elle
Kendall Jenner Kicked Off NYFW With A Micro-Fringe And Shaved Brows
The model looks unrecognisable after this edgy beauty transformation.
- People
Susan Lucci, 77, Commands Catwalk in Glam Green Gown at Dennis Basso's New York Fashion Week Show
Designer Dennis Basso paid tribute to his friend of 30 years by inviting her to close out his Spring/Summer 2025 NYFW show