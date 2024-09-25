Parella's Pals 09/25

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
'Daily Show' Hits Trump's Latest Grievance-Filled Claim With Devastating Reminder
Desi Lydic gives the former president a blunt lesson in his own recent history.
- Hello!
Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases incredibly toned figure in tiny mini dress that sparks reaction from stepson
Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in a tiny mini dress as she counted down the days until her birthday, sparking reaction from her stepson, Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas
- BuzzFeed
"I Had No Idea It Was Weird Until People's Looks Of Absolute Horror": People Are Revealing The Habit That They Do That Other People Find Extremely Disturbing
"I didn't realize it 'till my wife started to poke fun at me for it."
- HuffPost
Trump Spent His Night Hate-Watching Stephen Colbert And Raging About It Online
It seems late night hosts have been on the former president's mind a lot lately.
- BuzzFeed
19 "Old-Fashioned" Practices And Beliefs From The Past That Are Considered "Wild" Now, According To Older Adults
"Immediately after getting a burn, the best treatment was rubbing butter on it — not, like, water or anything, but butter."
- People
Jennifer Garner Has Priceless Reaction to the Runway Archer at Dior Paris Show (You Have to See Her Face!)
Competitive archer Sagg Napoli walked the runway and dramatically fired an arrow straight ahead at Dior's show during Paris Fashion Week
- People
Kendall Jenner Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at L’Oreal PFW Show After Walking Runway in Mugler Red Corset Dress
The brand's global ambassador was among several celebrities to attend the Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event on Sept. 23
- BuzzFeed
17 Hilarious Internet Fails From This Week That Made Me Laugh Until I Cried
Just call me Gladys.
- InStyle
Kate Middleton Reportedly Urged the Royal Family to Wish Prince Harry a Happy Birthday
She rang him up personally for his big milestone birthday.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Carly Rae Jepsen is engaged! Canadian singer shares happy news on social media: 'Very engaged over here'
The 38-year-old Canadian singer and the six time Grammy-winning producer met while working on her song "So Right."
- The Wrap
‘The View’: Whoopi Encourages ‘Grace’ for Janet Jackson’s Harris Comment Since She’s ‘Not a Political Animal’ and Is in Mourning
"Sometimes people get it wrong and they're wrong!" the ABC host says The post ‘The View’: Whoopi Encourages ‘Grace’ for Janet Jackson’s Harris Comment Since She’s ‘Not a Political Animal’ and Is in Mourning appeared first on TheWrap.
- People
Heather El Moussa Shares ‘the Reality of Working with Your Husband’s Ex-Wife’ When Tarek’s Call Is ‘Blocked’ by Christina Hall
"Welcome to our modern family!" reads the caption on the trio's latest promo for their upcoming HGTV show, 'The Flip Off'
- People
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back at Critics of Her Runway Walk L'Oréal Fashion Show: 'Do What the F You Want'
The 'RHONY' alum said she specifically chose her platform shoes for the L'Oréal show because she "wanted to be like a giraffe"
- People
Anitta Helps Singer Belinda Peregrin After She Falls on L'Oréal Paris Runway: See the Sweet Moment!
The Brazilian singer rushed to the Spanish-Mexican singer's aid when she noticed her platform shoes caused her to fall
- People
Alison Victoria 'Hasn't Stopped Moving Forward' After Split from Former “Windy City Rehab” Costar: 'Donovan Who?' (Exclusive)
After going "through hell and back," the designer tells PEOPLE how she's continued to bounce back — and what fans can expect to see on the new season of the HGTV series
- Hello!
Prince Harry talks fatherhood and why Princess Diana would be 'horrified' during intimate speech in NYC
Prince Harry opened up about fatherhood and why Princess Diana would be "horrified" during an intimate speech in New York City on Monday September 23
- People
T.I. and Tiny Awarded $71 Million in Lawsuit Against Toy Maker: 'A Hell of a Fight’
The rapper claimed MGA Entertainment "expected us to not have the audacity to stand up and speak for ourselves"
- Hello!
JoJo Siwa's crystal-encrusted abs corset has made her a global meme
The former Dance Moms star just debuted her most daring look to date on the cover of a magazine and fans are divided - see photos
- BuzzFeed
29 Tweets By Women This Month That'll Have You Chortling All The Way To The End Of September
"I never wash my makeup off before bed. I'm seasoning my face like a cast iron skillet."—@lizzzzzielogan
- Hello!
Princess Anne surprises in cropped polka dot jacket and knee-grazing skirt
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, showed off her playful side in the Netherlands this weekend, wearing a polka dot cropped jacket and a knee-grazing mini skirt to attend the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem