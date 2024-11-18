Parella's Pals 11/18

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver
VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
- People
Jason Kelce and His Daughters Cheer on Their 'Uncle' Zach in Winnipeg Blue Bombers Gear Ahead of the Grey Cup
Jason and daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett hung up their Philadelphia Eagles jerseys to support close family friend "Uncle" Zach Collaros
- BuzzFeed
I Asked AI What The "Most Beautiful Person" In 27 Countries Would Look Like, And Here Are The Results
The Australian one looks EXACTLY like a mashup of Chris and Liam Hemsworth.
- Glamour
Taylor Swift May Have Skipped the Chiefs Game Against the Buffalo Bills For a Surprising Reason
The Eras Tour might not be the only thing keeping her away from Highmark Stadium.
- GOBankingRates
I’m a Bank Teller: 3 Times You Should Never Ask for $50 Bills From the Bank
In the banking world, some currency denominations are more popular than others. While most people are familiar with the common $1, $5, $10 and $20 bills, the humble $50 often goes overlooked. Find...
- The Canadian Press
'Devastating': Blue Bombers left stunned by third consecutive Grey Cup loss
VANCOUVER — Nick Demski sat slumped in his locker, staring off into space.
- WWD
Angelina Jolie Favors Bohemian Glamour in a Dress She Found in a Vintage Shop for Governors Awards 2024 With Son Knox Jolie-Pitt
The actress selected a vintage gown acquired from The Knit Vintage.
- FTW Outdoors
Mics picked up the classy message that Patrick Mahomes had for Josh Allen after the Bills' win
There aren't many rivalries in the NFL better than what we've seen from Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The two quarterbacks continually battle in classic games, and it's a rivalry that is fueled by respect rather than animosity. That
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
McGuire Reveals Canadiens' GM Hughes Tried To Trade A Veteran 3 Years Ago
New Sick Podcast collaborator Pierre McGuire revealed something interesting about the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night's edition.
- People
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Pose with Stevie Nicks at Annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala
The Michael J. Fox Foundation's yearly gala has raised $116 million to benefit Parkinson's disease research
- Variety
Denzel Washington Says People ‘Better Realize’ They’re ‘Being Manipulated’ by Both Political Sides: ‘We’re All Slaves to Information Now’
Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington recently spoke out about American politics and how people need to be aware of the ongoing manipulative tactics used by both parties. In an interview with The Sunday Times, editor Jonathan Dean quoted a line from “Gladiator II,” the upcoming Ridley Scott sequel that Washington stars in: “Empires fall, so do …
- People
Valerie Bertinelli Posts 'Incredibly Vulnerable' Video: ‘Scary to Share’
"I'm posting because we’re all out here doing our best having a human experience and none of us want to feel like we’re alone in that," Bertinelli wrote on Instagram
- People
Did Taylor Swift Shout Out Travis Kelce with Fun Move at Eras Tour Show? See Why Fans Think She Did!
The singer performed the cute dance moves during her third show in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 16
- BuzzFeed
17 Weird, Uncomfortable, And Deeply Bizarre Photos That Made My Brain Itch And Spiked My Anxiety
BRB, adding creepy little babies in wine glasses, foot cakes, and alligator adult toys to my list of "Horrifying Things I Never Want to Encounter in Real Life." 👶🐊🦶
- The Canadian Press
Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse exits game after Reaves head shot: 'Dangerous play'
TORONTO — Darnell Nurse picked up the puck behind his own net and started to move up ice.
- InStyle
Megan Fox Bared Her Baby Bump in Rihanna-Coded Black Lace Lingerie
Rihanna walked so Megan could run.
- BuzzFeed
16 Shockingly Funny Photos That Made Me Laugh For Ages And Ages
Oh yeah, that's right...I AM capable of laughter!
- People
Erin Andrews Doesn't Understand Why 'People Are Still Talking' About Her Eyebrows
"Oh my god, enough!" the FOX sports commentator responded to the latest question from a fan about her eyebrow styling
- WWD
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Flatters Her Baby Bump in Bottega Veneta Dress With Ruched and Sculptural Details at Governors Awards 2024
The custom dress is inspired by creative director Matthieu Blazy’s pre-fall 2025 collection.
- People
Victoria Beckham Recalls '90s Paris Date with Husband David Where They 'Struggled' to Finish a Bottle of Wine
"We don't seem to have any problem with that now," the former Spice Girl joked in a video promoting her new fragrance Suite 302