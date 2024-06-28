Parella's Pals 6/28

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Rita Ora has coined it an itsy bitsy bikini summer once again
Rita Ora just made a case for heatwave dressing in a skimpy bikini. See photos
- Hello!
Travis Kelce reveals surprising insight into Princess Charlotte’s real personality
The Princess met Taylor Swift as well as Travis and Jason Kelce backstage at the Eras tour concert alongside Prince William and Prince George
- Cosmopolitan
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Reveal Royal "Warning" They Got Before Meeting Prince William
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed the royal protocol they got before meeting Prince William at the Eras Tour.
- The Independent
Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe confirms relationship with Paul McCartney’s grandson
Phoebe Gates, 21, and Arthur Donald, 25, first sparked romance rumors in October 2023
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Australian TV’s Trump Question, Gets Cut Off
“What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”
- WWD
Katy Perry Goes Bold in Dramatic Coat and Ripped Tights for Balenciaga Fall 2024 Couture Show During Paris Fashion Week
The singer was among several celebrities seated front row at the show on Wednesday.
- Teen Vogue
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Skirt to the Louvre at Midnight
And no shoes.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle spotted mid-photoshoot in Beverly Hills - see video
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been pictured in Los Angeles, taking part in what appears to be a photoshoot. See the video here...
- Teen Vogue
Justin Bieber’s Go-To Summer Shoes Are a Pair of Mary Janes — See Photos
He's just like me for real.
- Hello!
Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate twin in identical hairstyles and lowkey outfits
The Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Kate could be twins with matching plaits
- Hello!
James Middleton shows off gargantuan Berkshire garden with adorable family photo
Princess Kate's brother James Middleton took to social media with an impressive photo of his huge garden which he shares with his wife Alizeée and son Inigo. See photo.
- Hello!
Why Duchess Sophie missed royal banquet with Prince Edward
The Duchess of Edinburgh was notably absent from the Guildhall banquet with Emperor Naruhito
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski is a denim dream in low-slung jeans
The model took to the streets in a beige ensemble fit for a heated New York summer
- People
Kris Jenner Tearfully Shares Results of Medical Scan: 'They Found Something'
“This just makes me really emotional,” the 68-year-old said in next week’s episode of ‘The Kardashians’
- BuzzFeed
Married Women, We Want To Know The Situation That Made You Realized Your In-Laws Were Not Actually Nice
Maybe it involved how they treated their child/your partner, or maybe it was something they said directly to you.
- Hello!
Lady Kitty Spencer's engagement ring is the biggest diamond we've ever seen
Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer revealed her engagement ring for the first time on Instagram and the huge diamond is surrounded by crimson rubies.
- Business Insider
Some disgruntled 'Bridgerton' fans are turning on the showrunner
"Bridgerton" is facing an unprecedented amount of pushback from fans after season three. Some are complaining about Polin's love story.
- HuffPost
‘Price Is Right’ Host Drew Carey Makes Surprising Claim About Contestants
“That happens here all the time,” the comedian said.
- Glamour
Blake Lively Sent a Fun Yet Sentimental Gift to Ryan Reynolds on the Deadpool & Wolverine Set
Ryan Reynolds is a lucky guy.
- Hello!
Bridgerton star looks completely different in starring role away from show
Bessie Carter looks so different from her Bridgerton character Prudence in her starring role in UKTV's new period drama. See here…