Parent was arrested after bringing a firearm into Columbia high school, sheriff says

A woman was charged after bringing a firearm into Keenan High School in Columbia on Thursday.

Patricia Jones Javins, a 32-year-old parent, passed through the school’s metal detector Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. with a firearm, said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in a press release. Jones was escorted from the school and detained.

In her purse was a firearm, which the school resource officer secured, the release said. It also said the firearm was not stolen.

Jones was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the press release.

Firearms are not permitted to be carried on school grounds, the Sheriff’s Department added as a reminder.