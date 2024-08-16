Parent arrested after bringing firearm into Columbia high school, sheriff says

A woman was charged after bringing a firearm into WJ Keenan High School in Columbia on Thursday.

Patricia Jones Javins, a 32-year-old parent, had passed through the school’s metal detector Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. with a firearm, +said the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in a press release. Jones was escorted from the school and was detained.

In her purse was a firearm, which the school resource officer secured, the release said. It also said the firearm was not stolen.

Jones was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and taken to Alvin S Glenn Detention Center, according to the press release.

Firearms are not permitted to be carried on school grounds, the Sheriff’s Department added as a reminder.