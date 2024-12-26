Parents arrested after 1-month-old boy left in Pecos Street median on Christmas Day
The parents of a 1-month-old boy were arrested after the baby was left in the median of Pecos Street in Adams County on Christmas Day.
The parents of a 1-month-old boy were arrested after the baby was left in the median of Pecos Street in Adams County on Christmas Day.
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing multiple civil lawsuits as well as federal criminal charges
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
At least eight L.A. County Sheriff's Department members have been sidelined amid a federal inquiry into an alleged coverup of a beating of a trans man, sources say.
The family of four appeared to celebrate with Scott's parents Jim and Joanne Scott
Authorities in northern California are searching for Andruw and Wesley Cornett and younger brother who went missing on a ducking-hunting trip on Dec. 14.
The reality television star delivered holiday outfit inspo ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas Eve celebration
A train driver's suicide caused widespread delays on Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day in France, with some 3,000 passengers affected during the busy holiday period. The suicide by a train driver on the job has caused widespread delays in France's rail traffic, operator SNCF said Wednesday.Some 3,000 train passengers have been affected by delays in services between Paris and southeastern France that started Tuesday and spilled over into Wednesday.Around 10 high-speed (TGV) trains were delayed
Authorities in North Carolina are looking for Ezekiel Burden in connection to the shooting death in a Walmart Supercenter
Bodycam footage from 2021 shows a woman telling police about an alleged break-in at her home by a masked intruder
A convicted murderer who escaped from a Mississippi state prison on Christmas Eve was captured Wednesday, according to a Mississippi Department of Corrections post on Facebook.
A Southern California high school teacher was charged with committing sex acts with two underage students, according to authorities.
Police say two men have been arrested and charged in an alleged hate-motivated assault in Sudbury earlier this month that left two male victims with minor injuries.
A 51-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in North York earlier this month, Toronto police say. The victim, 69-year-old Mariano De-Marco, was killed in the early morning hours of Dec. 9. Police said a parking officer found De-Marco at around 4 a.m., with a gunshot wound and no vital signs lying in a driveway on Fairholme Avenue, in the area of Lawrence Avenue W. and Allen Road. At the time, police said they believed the shooting was targeted. On T
After a difficult year marked by health struggles, several members of the royal family came together for a cherished tradition
Royal Christmas dinner: See what King Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William, Zara Tindall and more royals traditionally eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Christmas Day
The cookbook author and EGOT winner traveled across the pond to open gifts under the tree
A Christmas Eve visitor to a hospital chapel in a Thompson, Man. is in RCMP custody after he pointed a rifle at a doctor and shot a hole in a window, Mounties say.Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, staff at Thompson General Hospital, a 79-bed health-care facility in Manitoba's sixth-largest city, called the RCMP about an unknown man in possession of a firearm inside the hospital's chapel.The suspect pointed a .22 calibre rifle at a doctor and discharged the gun through a window, said RCMP Sgt. Paul M
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles and other senior royals must adhere to this strict drinking etiquette when it comes to alcohol at Sandringham this Christmas
It wouldn't be Christmas without nearly freezing to death in your parent's house.