Parents at CofE school complain after trans teacher explains their gender identity to Year 2 pupils

Parents at a Church of England primary school have complained after a transgender supply teacher discussed their gender identity with Year 2 pupils.

The children were said to have been left “confused” when the teacher, who was wearing women’s clothing, discussed the topic with them at the start of an English lesson.

Bitterne Church of England Primary School in Southampton said it had not been aware that the subject would be raised in class.

According to the parent of a seven-year-old pupil the teacher allegedly said: “If you’re wondering why I’m so gorgeous, it’s because I’ve put make-up on and had a shave.”

Rachel Bennet, whose daughter was in the class, has complained to the school.

She said: “I think it’s a bit much for Year 2 children and can be very confusing for them.

“It seems to have caught everyone off guard, particularly when my daughter was in an English lesson and the teacher is talking about their gender and wearing woman’s clothing.

“You could understand more if it was a PSHE [personal, social, health, education] lesson but then the parents should have been notified beforehand.”

She added: “We have strong religious values, and you have to question whether it’s something the children need to be exposed to at this age.”

Southampton council has stood by the 'well regarded' supply teacher sent to Bitterne Church of England Primary School - Google maps

In response, Jen Johnson, the head teacher, sent a letter to parents and guardians.

It said: “I want to make it very clear that whilst we were not aware that the supply teacher would be sharing this information related to their gender identity ahead of teaching the lessons, we are a tolerant and respectful school.

“Moving forward, and having spoken to the supply agency, we have reaffirmed the school’s expectations for what we expect supply teachers to deliver.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Southampton city council said: “Our schools, including Bitterne CofE Primary School, use supply teacher agencies who apply rigorous checks to deliver high quality teaching staff and safeguard students.

“The supply teacher in question is well regarded and the quality of the teaching was of a high standard.

“In class, the supply teacher introduced themselves and then responded to a small number of questions about their gender quickly and without detail, before moving on swiftly to deliver the lesson in a professional manner.

“Bitterne CofE Primary School, like many schools in Southampton, has a policy of inclusion and the school has written to parents and the letter has been positively received, with many parents offering supportive feedback.”