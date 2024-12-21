Parents' delight after girl's heart op a success

Christmas has "come early" for the parents of a toddler who suffered heart failure, after a successful operation to treat her condition.

Penelope Greathead, from Ravenscar, North Yorkshire, suffers from dilated cardiomyopathy and was moved to Great Ormond Street Hospital earlier this week.

The 14-month-old girl had previously been on life support at Leeds Children's Hospital before a bed was found for her in London.

On Saturday, her parents said a procedure to fit Penelope with a mechanical pump "went well".

The device, known as a Berlin Heart, will help Penelope's real heart function and pump blood round her body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing on a Facebook page where they provide updates about Penelope's condition, her family wrote: "Penelope had her Berlin Heart operation yesterday and everything went well."

'Raising awareness key'

Her parents, Jordan Greathead and Hollie Suff, said that while it was "early days" in their daughter's recovery, she no longer needed the use of a life support machine.

However, they indicated she would remain in hospital until she received a new heart from a donor, which could involve a wait of up to two years.

They added: "Raising awareness about the importance and impact of organ donation is key to her future."

Penelope's parents raised nearly £130,000 in just a few days earlier this month, after being told their daughter needed the procedure and there was a shortage of NHS beds capable of supporting the treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the couple were then told that Great Ormond Street could accommodate Penelope, meaning the cash was no longer needed.

As a result, her parents have said they will donate the money to other families facing a similar situation.

Listen to highlights from North Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story

Related internet links