Parents demand action on ‘death trap’ Twickenham junction after near-miss crashes outside school

A campaign to improve a "death trap" junction in south-west London is gaining momentum after a series of near-fatal incidents involving schoolchildren.

Laura Kerry, 48, launched the fight to make St Margarets Roundabout safer after witnessing multiple accidents and near-misses at the A316 junction in Twickenham.

The campaign follows a terrifying incident in January when a mother and her three young children narrowly escaped death after a driver fell asleep and ploughed through barriers.

Rosie Greaves, 39, was trapped on a pedestrian island with her daughters - aged one, four and seven - when the crash happened outside St Stephen's C of E Primary School.

(LDRS)

"The man's eyes were closed, there was no swering to avoid us. It was pure chance that we weren't completely mowed down and there was less than a metre in it," she told the LDRS.

Days later, she discovered crash debris in her baby's pushchair.

"So often those railings are down – there's been a crash into them. Because it's right outside a school, you think it's only a matter of time before somebody is killed, and probably a child," Greaves added.

Kerry's petition, which has gathered 1,558 signatures, demands Transport for London (TfL) make urgent safety improvements including longer crossing times, stronger barriers, and a reduced speed limit.

(LDRS)

"It feels like an accident hotspot. Everyone you speak to says it's an accident waiting to happen; as in a fatality waiting to happen," Kerry said.

The petition also calls for improvements to a "dangerously narrow" shared pedestrian and cycling path leading to Twickenham Bridge.

However, TfL said while safety remains a priority, resources are currently focused on areas with higher collision rates.

A TfL spokesperson said they would "look carefully into the issues raised" and meet with local communities to discuss changes, but major improvements would require "significant widening of the footway."

The petition remains open until November 24.