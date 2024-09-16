Parents frustrated with lack of everyday kindergarten programs in Sask.

Parents are asking for more accessibility to everyday kindergarten programs in Saskatchewan. (Trever Bothorel/CBC - image credit)

Five-year-old Josef Johnson wishes he could go to school every day like his siblings.

Johnson is attending kindergarten twice a week in Saskatoon, as are many kids in the province.

Part-time kindergarten programs are an option many families get stuck with, as everyday programs aren't publicly funded in Saskatchewan.

"If you miss a day of school, that means that you only went to school once in the week," said Nancy Broten, Johnson's mother. "Is that OK for our five year olds? That doesn't make them ready for Grade 1."

Broten has been trying to place her son in an everyday kindergarten class, but said the process has been difficult. She said every program is currently full and has a long waitlist.

There are also other barriers for some parents. Factors like a family's proximity to schools offering everyday kindergarten and a child's additional needs — such as needing to improve their English before Grade 1 — are taken into consideration.

"There needs to be more access for the families who do want it, because it allows families to have jobs, to function well as society," said Broten.

Broten has her son in a daycare on the days he's not in kindergarten, but she worries about what he's missing not being in a classroom.

"I found myself on the brink of tears when I was calling to get him in full-time," said Broten. "My child has hearing loss, and I think that a classroom rich with literacy, routine, books and social development would be so good for him, for his hearing and just for his life."

Nancy Broten has felt frustrated while trying to get her son, Josef Johnson into an everyday kindergarten program.

Broten enrolled Johnson in the same school as his brothers and sister, but it doesn't offer everyday kindergarten.

A school closer to home does, but to be eligible for it, Broten would first need to enrol him in that school's part-time kindergarten program and get on the waitlist for full-time.

"We would have to switch schools with the hope that we could get in, and that's just not something that we're willing to do, for consistency for his life," said Broten.

Twenty-five schools across Saskatoon offer Monday to Friday kindergarten.

Funding for those programs is community-based and comes from campaigning by groups like the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation, which has raised more than $20 million for various education programs.

"We can't just keep funding it and we do believe it should be publicly funded," said Zeba Ahmad, CEO of the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation.

"This is a provincial issue, or should be I think, for everyone, because our best investment is our youngest learners, because if they can read, they can graduate, they can enter the workforce."

Reading rates in Grade 3 are one of the best indicators for high school graduation rates, said Ahmad.

"Having opportunities like a full-day everyday program gives parents consistency. It gives kids consistency, stability, the confidence and just basic literacy," said Ahmad.

"This province has such great potential and our greatest resource is our youngest learners, so why wouldn't we invest in those kids?"

Grade 1 readiness

One of the main concerns from parents and advocates about part-time kindergartners is their readiness going into Grade 1. Rachel Freimanis, a teacher in Forest Grove School's everyday kindergarten program, said the five-day-a-week schedule helps prepare kids for that transition.

"A big benefit would be the routine, waking up in the morning, being able to come every day, maybe less transitions between a daycare and home and school," said Freimanis.

"As well, the socializing and the emotional part of school as a five-year-old. They are so small and like babies at the beginning, and just being able to see them grow has been really good."

The Government of Saskatchewan said in a statement that part-time programs still help with the transition to Grade 1.

"It is a half-time program that is meant to provide a positive transition to a full-day program in Grade 1," the statement said.

"Government does not have a policy that prevents school divisions from offering full-time kindergarten and some Saskatchewan school divisions choose to offer this in certain schools."