Parents frustrated after learning 80 educational assistants being cut from Saskatoon schools

Charlottetown PC MLA Natalie Jameson will be the Conservative Party of Canada's candidate for Charlottetown in the next federal election.Jameson won at the party's nomination at a nominating convention Thursday evening at the Eastlink Centre over local lawyer Catherine Parkman.During her speech to about 250 party members, Jameson said it's important that Charlottetown has a seat at the table."Our Island is not immune from the threats of unfair tariffs from the U.S.," Jameson said during her spee