A parent's guide to 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice': Is it appropriate for kids?

The ghost with the most is back − only with a different rating this time.

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy "Beetlejuice," starts haunting theaters this weekend, but the new installment comes with a PG-13 rating, a step up from the PG of the original film.

While you may have fond memories of watching Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice antics when you were younger, you might want to consider some of the differences between the two movies before bringing kids on this particular trip down memory lane.

Here's what parents need to know about "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (in theaters now):

What is the new 'Beetlejuice' sequel about?

Lydia (Winona Ryder) and Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) reunite in the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."

In "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," Delia Deetz (Catherine O'Hara), Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and Lydia's daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) return to the fictional town of Winter River after a family tragedy.

The movie might be named for Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), but the relationships between Lydia and Astrid − and really, all three women − as they deal with loss (and each other) is very central to the plot.

Why is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' rated PG-13?

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" has been rated PG-13 for violent content, bloody images, strong language, drug use and suggestive material.

Some of the violence is cartoonish, but high jinks don't exactly hide blood spurting from injuries or demon babies crawling around, leaving gore and grime. In addition to the ghosts, ghouls and their deadly deeds throughout the film, Betelgeuse still pines after Lydia, expressing his so-called affections in increasingly inappropriate and questionable ways. Lydia also is subjected to unfunny pressure about taking prescribed medication, as well as unamusing pressure to marry her boyfriend.

The real question is how did the original − which included its own share of violence, mild profanity, innuendo and macabre content − only have a PG rating?

Is it OK to take kids to see 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

It almost feels odd saying this since I saw the original film when I was pretty young, and I've happily rewatched it each fall ever since, but I wouldn't recommend this sequel for children ages 10 or younger.

Nostalgia can cloud our perception of a piece of entertainment with warm memories instead of the realities of it.

Yes, both movies navigate similarly tough topics, such as death and fraught family relationships, but the new film arguably has a more serious edge to it between the jokes.

With the silly mixed into the spooky, it can be easy to forget that these are horror films, and "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is decidedly bloodier and more grotesque than its predecessor.

Preteens may find the film's wackier moments amusing, especially if they enjoyed the original or similar horror fare. But the movie's more somber moments around the family's loss and the artistic homages in some of the scenes might be a little harder to follow or appreciate.

