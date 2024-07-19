Parents of Parkland Victims Share Outrage That People Wore Fake Ear Bandages at RNC: ‘They Are Milking This’

"This image infuriates me in ways that I cannot express deeply enough," responded Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in a school shooting

Joe Raedle/Getty People wear "bandages" on their ears as they watch on the third day of the Republican National Convention

Parents of some of the teenagers killed in the 2018 Parkland high school shooting are speaking out after attendees at the Republican National Convention wore fake bandages over their ears to mimic the injury Donald Trump sustained in a July 13 assassination attempt.

Fred Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was 14 years old when she was killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Feb. 14, 2018. Manuel Oliver's 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was killed in the same incident.

Guttenberg and Oliver simultaneously posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, July 18, responding to photos of RNC attendees cheerfully wearing fake bandages over their right ears to mirror the bandage that Trump wore to cover his injury.

"This image infuriates me in ways that I cannot express deeply enough. My daughter while running into a stairwell at her school for safety was unlucky by 1 second. Trump was lucky by one second," Guttenberg wrote on X in a post that included a photo from the RNC. "To mock my loss from AR 15-gun violence is disgusting beyond all measure."

Joe Raedle/Getty eople wear "bandages" on their ears as they watch on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024

Guttenberg pointed out that two rally-goers were severely injured during the assassination attempt and one person was killed.

"As a reminder, someone also died in this shooting that they are mocking and two were critically injured," Guttenberg's post continued. "I have ignored all of the conspiracy theories this week about this shooting and how it happened. Looking now at the way Trump and this crowd are milking this in a staged and produced way does lead me to wonder."

Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Fred Guttenberg, activist against gun violence

Oliver's post on X on Thursday included the same photo, which featured three RNC attendees wearing fake white bandages over their right ears. One woman in the photo covered her ear by tucking a napkin underneath the edge of her "Make America Great Again" hat.

"So, apparently, surviving a shooting with a minor scratch costume is the new joke, even when someone died after the shooting," Oliver's post on X read. "This is America — dumb, idiotic, and selfish. Why don't you start mimicking Joaquin's Parkland injuries? That would be more realistic."

Trump, 78, previously described his ear injury — the cause of which has not yet been confirmed — as feeling "like the world’s largest mosquito."



