Parents to pay almost £2,000 more in private school fees after VAT raid

The policy will result in students being charged around an extra £1,806 per annum, new analysis shows - Alamy

Parents of private school children will see their fees rise by nearly £2,000 per year on average thanks to the Government’s VAT raid, new analysis shows.

Labour published on Wednesday its first and only impact assessment of the contentious policy to levy 20 per cent VAT on private school fees from Jan 1 next year.

Its estimates suggest independent schools will be required to raise tuition fees by 10 per cent on average – forcing 35,000 children into the state sector.

The average cost of a fee-paying institution increased by 8 per cent to £18,064 last academic year, according to figures from the Independent Schools Council [ISC].

In real terms, this means students will be charged around an extra £1,806 per annum.

But for many families, the impact could be even greater, with some schools announcing they will pass on a higher proportion of the additional costs. Eton has already said it will raise its fees by the full 20 per cent.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, appeared boisterous at the dispatch box as she used her first Budget to announce the policy would raise £9bn by the end of the decade, up to £300m more per year than formerly estimated.

Labour had previously relied on a report published by the Institute for Fiscal Studies in July 2023, which said that a combination of applying VAT and removing business rate relief would raise between £1.3bn and £1.5bn.

However, the Government’s own costings reveal it hopes to raise almost £1.6bn next year and as much as £1.8bn by 2029/30.

Documents published by the Office for Budget Responsibility [OBR] warned that around “two-thirds” of these costs would be directly passed on to students.

The OBR said this would result in over 35,000 students leaving private education – costing the state sector £300m per year.

Fears it could impact smaller-faith schools

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the ISC, which represents 1,400 members, said: “Ultimately, it is children in both state and independent schools who will lose out as a result of the Government’s haste to enact these policies.”

The Government’s impact assessment also revealed that during a seven-week consultation period on the policy, 17,500 responses were received.

However, critics have argued that this was an abnormally short window for discussion, claiming it was purposely implemented over the summer holidays to reduce participation.

The responses revealed there were widespread concerns over the Government’s draft legislation, including fears it would impact smaller-faith schools, inadvertently include universities and negatively affect pupils with special educational needs.

The Government has largely ignored the concerns raised in the consultation.

It claimed the policy would have a “very significant positive net impact” on the Treasury and often dismissed demands for carve outs, saying this would not help the Exchequer in its goal to raise funds for state school provision.

The Government did however offer a lifeline to military and diplomatic families, who had warned they would be forced to quit as a result of the tax raid.

It confirmed that the Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA), taxpayer-funded support that covers up to 90 per cent of boarding school fees, will increase to mitigate the impact of the new policy.

A senior defence source told The Telegraph it would rise by between 12 and 15 per cent, translating to parents receiving a payment of up to £4,000 in December, ahead of school fees increasing on Jan 1.