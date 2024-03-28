Parents of pupils with complex needs protest after children ‘erased’ from school photos

Primary pupils in class

A council has apologised after parents were offered primary school class photos that excluded pupils with complex needs.

Parents whose children attend Aboyne Primary in Aberdeenshire were horrified and complained after being sent a link from a photography company offering them two versions of the class pictures.

The mother of a child with additional support needs said she was left “absolutely heartbroken” after her child was removed from her school photo.

Natalie Pinnell said it was “inhumane” that the photographer chose to take two pictures of her daughter Erin’s P5 class, one including her child and one without.

School did not take decision

Apologising to the parents, Aberdeenshire council called the decision “totally unacceptable” and emphasised it was not a decision taken by the school.

Tempest Photography, which is based in Cornwall but employs local photographers, told the Aberdeen-based Press and Journal: “We are currently investigating the situation with the school, and have no further comment.”

The company has removed the link to the alternative versions of the class photos at the request of the school, and they are no longer available to purchase.

Ms Pinnell said: “To give people the option to erase my daughter from history for the sake of optics is frankly inhumane. One of the cruellest things that I’ve ever experienced. Me and the other parents just feel devastated beyond belief.

“It’s actually like a physical pain, having your child removed like that. Thankfully Erin isn’t aware of it, and neither are the other pupils who were removed.”

She praised the support she had received from other parents, who she said were “equally outraged” and had boycotted purchasing the photos in solidarity with her daughter.

Ms Pinnell said she had opened the first of two links she had received from the Tempest, and a class photo popped up without Erin. “When I asked the head teacher why there were two versions of it, that was the first they knew about it. So they started investigating,” she said.

Although she praised the school’s response, and emphasised it was not to blame, she argued its contract with Tempest should be cancelled. It is understood the school has intimated it will not use the company again.

Child’s twin cried over photos

Lisa Boyd’s daughter, Lily Nicolson, was also removed from an alternative version of her class photo.

Ms Boyd told the Press and Journal: “We as a family feel deeply disappointed and frankly furious that the Tempest employee even considered removing Lily, or any other child, from their class photograph.”

She said Lily’s twin sister burst into tears when she learned of what had happened, adding: “She’s only nine years old and understands that this was not okay so we can’t understand how the photographer could even think this way.

“It is clear discrimination and sends a terrible message to all parents that the photo might be preferable without these children in it.”

An Aberdeenshire council spokesman said: “We are aware that following Aboyne Primary School’s recent school class photographs, links to purchase the pictures included images with and without complex needs provision pupils.

“Whilst this was not a decision taken by the school, we absolutely appreciate the distress and hurt this has caused some parents and carers and we are sincerely sorry.

“The issue has been taken up with the photography company directly as this is totally unacceptable. Aboyne is an inclusive school and every single child should be included, engaged and involved in their learning and school experiences.”

Tempest Photography was approached for comment. The company told BBC Scotland in a statement it was investigating the matter, that it had spoken to the photographer involved and the school, and that at this stage there was no further comment.