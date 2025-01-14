Parents rejoice: 'Ms. Rachel' is coming to Netflix. When, what to know and how to watch

Good news for preschoolers, parents, guardians and lovers of all things "Ms. Rachel:" She is finally coming to a streaming service near you.

Netflix announced the partnership on Tuesday, saying episodes of "Ms. Rachel's" "playful, research-backed videos for every stage of a child’s development, from early language skills to phonics and learning to read" will be available to stream later this month.

Rachel Accurso, better known as "Ms. Rachel," has become something of a quintessential figure in children's media. Her free "Songs for Littles" series took off on YouTube in 2020, amassing tens of millions of subscribers that regularly tune in in the millions to hundreds of millions to each of her videos.

Accurso, who began writing the songs used in her clips alongside Broadway director and composer husband Aron Accurso, is especially popular not only for her cheery demeanor, kind disposition, inclusivity and signature overalls and headband look, but also for her degrees and background in music education and early childhood development.

ADVERTISEMENT

In peak "Ms. Rachel" fashion, Accurso shared a video on Instagram to make the announcement, digging in a sandbox to find the letter of the day and unveiling a familiar red "N."

"Soon, you can also watch 'Ms. Rachel' on Netflix! More ways to watch," she says with a clap and enthusiastic thumbs up.

Excited to skip the YouTube ads and random videos that always seem to autoplay before you can reach your remote after your favorite episode of "Ms. Rachel" is over? Here's what to know about catching her on Netflix.

When is 'Ms. Rachel' coming to Netflix?

The first season of "Ms. Rachel" will become available on Netflix on Jan. 27. Initially, four 30 to 60-minute episodes will be released worldwide for streaming in English, with subtitles in 33 other languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episodes will be a curated compilation of some of her favorite short-form YouTube clips. More episodes will be released later this year at a not-yet-specified date.

Ms. Rachel is coming to Netflix.

How to watch 'Ms. Rachel' on Netflix

The "Ms. Rachel" episodes will be available to stream on Netflix as part of a normal subscription to the service.

Netflix subscriptions come in three tiers, a "Standard with ads" plan for $6.99 a month, a "Standard" plan for $15.49 and a "Premium" plan for $22.99 a month. First-time subscribers can also sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Which 'Ms. Rachel' songs will be in the Netflix episodes?

According to Netflix, "Ms. Rachel's" first four episodes will include the following (warning to those familiar - some of these are arguably her most epic earworms):

Learn to Talk — “What’s in the Box?” Speech and Toddler Learning

Baby Learning — First words, Milestones, Nursery Rhymes, and Songs

Learn to Read — Phonics, ABCs, and Preschool Learning

Hop Little Bunnies — Plus More Songs and Nursery rhymes

Will 'Ms. Rachel' still be available on YouTube?

Yes, "Ms. Rachel" will still be available for free viewing on her YouTube channel, Ms Rachel - Toddler Learning Videos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Ms. Rachel' is coming to Netflix: When to stream, what to know