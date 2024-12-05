Parents reunite with children after shooting at a Butte County school
An emotional scene at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene, where parents reunited with their children after a shooting at the Feather River Adventist School in Butte County.
Paulette Thompson, the wife of slain CEO Brian Thompson, said her husband did not alter his travel plans in spite of the threats
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted quite the party at their home in Montecito, they share with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet…
"That was the moment I realized that I would never be a grandparent or watch my daughter fall in love, get married, or do anything 'normal' in society’s eyes. My daughter was asexual."
An Ohio woman has been jailed for a year for killing and eating a cat. Allexis T. Ferrell’s arrest received worldwide attention after it was falsely used as proof of claims by Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio were eating their pets. Ferrell, 27, from Canton, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Monday to cruelty to animals and was given the maximum prison sentence by Stark County Common Pleas Ferrell’s Frank G. Forchione, according to the Canton Repository.
Johnny, a seven-time NHL All Star, and his younger brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed by an alleged drunk driver in August
Former ballerina Ashley Benefield, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for manslaughter.
Of course, you can't come back from literally *dying*, but plenty of people have had their hearts stop or otherwise shown signs of death, only to return to the land of the living.
MONTREAL — The alleged leader of a notorious street gang that is involved in brutal turf wars in Quebec during which victims have been tortured and have had their limbs amputated is the most-wanted fugitive in Canada.
Vancouver police shot and killed a man in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday after he stabbed one person and injured another, a VPD spokesperson told reporters at an afternoon news conference.Police said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to a call from staff at a restaurant near Robson and Hamilton streets. The caller reported a man had stolen alcohol and was armed with a knife inside the restaurant.Witnesses told The Canadian Press he used the weapon to stab people across the street at a 7-Ele
"I got out in March of this year, went to a federal halfway house, and then my judge granted me a sentence reduction, so I got to go home, and now I'm just on federal probation. I'll answer any question about any of it!"
A school janitor was imprisoned, accused of molesting children. Now exonerated, he's suing over a case he says was rife with lies and underhanded tactics.
Mark Evans, 36, and Robert Evans, 40, were convicted on Wednesday after a two-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.
Samantha Miller, 34, died still wearing her wedding dress, while groom Aric Hutchinson suffered a brain injury and numerous broken bones when Jamie Lee Komoroski smashed into the golf cart the couple had been riding in after their beach ceremony. Komoroski, 27, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2023 crash in South Carolina. Charleston County Courthouse heard how Komoroski had been drinking at several bars and was more than three times the legal limit.
The family of Mica Miller, whose death was ruled a suicide by South Carolina authorities, say she was a victim of coercive control and they’re now seeking to protect others.
Collings, himself a father of two now-grown daughters, was convicted of killing Rowan on Nov. 3, 2007 in the tiny southwestern Missouri village of Stella.
The entrepreneur is the Princess of Wales' younger brother…
Family and friends are mourning Soren Dixon, Jack Nelson and Krysta Tsukahara, all college students who graduated from Piedmont High School in 2023.
The comedian's 27-year-old daughter was arrested for the third time in Wisconsin on Nov. 18
Some children who disappeared from residential schools ended up in arranged marriages organized by school principals and the government, according to the final report from the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves and burial sites associated with Indian Residential Schools.Leah Redcrow believes her grandparents, who were married at Sacred Heart Indian Residential School (later called Blue Quills) in Alberta in 1928, may have been one of an unknown number of couples whose
"I keep trying to argue with her that it's my wedding, I feel like I should get to invite who I want," the bride wrote on Reddit