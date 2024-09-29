Parents slam 'dangerous' colourful school road markings 'that look like Twister'

Parents are slamming new colourful school road markings which they say are dangerous - and look like a playground or 'Twister'. The new markings made of shapes including triangles, circles and different designs are outside two schools in Frome in Somerset. They were installed by the town council and designed to make it safer near Oakfield Academy and Critchill School. Frome Town Council used a £350,000 grant from the Department for Transport to introduce several new measures. The colours and shapes are designed to slow drivers down. But some mums and dads say they are confusing especially for children with special educational needs and disabilities.