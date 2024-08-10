Parents of Southport victim Bebe King, six, say she was ‘full of joy and love’

The parents of Bebe King, six, who died in the Southport stabbings have said she “was full of joy, light, and love” and will remain in their hearts as a “sweet, kind, and spirited girl”.

Bebe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

Bebe’s parents also said their older daughter, Genie, witnessed the attack and managed to escape, praising her “incredible strength and courage”.

A family photo of Ben and Lauren King with their children, Bebe, centre and Genie, bottom right (Merseyside Police/PA)

A statement from Lauren and Ben King, released through Merseyside Police, said: “Our beloved Bebe, only six years old, was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore.

“The outpouring of love and support from our community and beyond has been a source of incredible comfort during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Mr and Mrs King said they were “overwhelmed” by the “kindness and compassion” shown to their family, mentioning tributes such as pink lights, bows, balloons, cards and candles left in Sefton and Liverpool in Bebe’s memory.

They said Bebe, with Elsie and Alice, were “taken in an unimaginable act of violence that has left our hearts broken beyond repair”.

The statement went on: “We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape. She has shown such incredible strength and courage and we are so proud of her.

“Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family.”

Mr and Mrs King also said that their thoughts were with everyone involved in the tragedy, sending their love and hope to children who witnessed what happened.

The couple praised the “care and professionalism” of emergency workers, and thanked members of the public who have “shown us such love”.

They added: “Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her.

“She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do.”

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murder of the three girls at the Hart Space in Southport, Merseyside.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

The incident sparked nationwide disorder. More than 700 people have arrested over rioting, according to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), of whom more than 300 have been charged.

Suspected rioters were continuing to appear in court on Saturday, while police forces were braced for further protests.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said specialist officers have been tasked with pursuing suspected online offenders and so-called influencers, who they say are responsible for “spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale”.

Across the country, teams are investigating “hundreds of leads”.

Axel Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA

The NPCC’s serious and organised crime team is working with Counter Terrorism Policing and other national agencies to review content across a range of social media sites and platforms.

Online content will be assessed by a senior investigator to determine if it meets the criminal threshold and offenders will then be identified, arrested and charged.

Chief Constable Chris Haward, the NPCC lead for serious and organised crime, said inciting violence and encouraging mass disorder are “incredibly serious offences”.

He went on: “But this abhorrent activity didn’t happen by itself. Large crowds and gatherings didn’t mobilise spontaneously.

“It was the result of dozens of so-called influencers, exploiting the outpouring of grief from the tragic loss of three young girls in Southport.

“They knowingly spread misinformation, stoked the flames of hatred and division and incited violence from the comfort of their own homes, causing chaos on other people’s doorsteps.”

He said specialist officers are monitoring content and “working at pace” to identify offenders, adding:

“Online crimes have real world consequences and you will be dealt with in the same way as those physically present and inflicting the violence.”

Northumbria Police implemented a number of extra legal powers on Saturday amid protest activity in the region, including in Newcastle, including enhancing stop-and-search capabilities.

Officers will also have the power to disperse anyone in a certain area.

Meanwhile, a “significant police operation” is planned in Yeovil, Somerset, over the weekend, with authorisation given for additional powers to ensure peaceful protests, while Merseyside Police has enhanced powers to stop and search individuals in Liverpool city centre.

The King has called for unity and praised the “community spirit” that countered the riots over the last week.

Charles also offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the police for restoring order, as they continue to remain on high alert for further disorder amid the start of the new football season.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had an audience with the King via a phone call on Friday, Buckingham Palace said.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, chairman of the NPCC, and UK Gold Commander Ben Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, held a separate joint call with the King.