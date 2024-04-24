Parents say 'stay strong' after seeing son in Hamas hostage video

STORY: They called on all the countries involved in the negotiation between Israel and Hamas "seize this moment and get a deal done to reunite all of us with our loved ones and end the suffering in this region."

The short video, which is undated, showed the 23-year-old missing his lower arm, which was blown off during the Hamas-led attack in October, but otherwise apparently healthy.

His mother has been campaigning actively for the release of her son, who was abducted at the Nova music festival that was attacked by Hamas gunmen early on Oct. 7 and is one of 133 Israeli hostages still in captivity after more than 100 were released last year.