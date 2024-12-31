Parents say 'trust your gut' after infant sent home from hospital later diagnosed with meningitis

Parents Katelynn Hawes and Quentin Brunelle say they took their daughter to Windsor Regional Hospital after they say their concerns were dismissed at Erie Shores HealthCare. Now, their daughter is being treated for bacterial meningitis at Victoria Children's Hospital in London. (Submitted by Katelynn Hawes - image credit)

For Katelynn Hawes and Quentin Brunelle, it should have been their baby's first Christmas celebration at home with her big brother.

Instead, the family has spent much of the holidays in hospitals as their nearly three-month-old daughter Evalynn battles a case of bacterial meningitis — one they say should have been caught by medical professionals sooner, and has left her with what's feared to be lasting damage.

The hospital, meanwhile, has committed to a third-party review of the child's case.

The family is speaking up as a cautionary tale to other parents: "Trust your gut" and get a second opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's like we're living in a nightmare that we can't wake up from," Hawes said. "Nothing feels real."

Hawes, Evalynn's mom, says her normally bright and perky "perfect" baby started to seem unwell on Christmas Eve, and the family decided to take her in the next day if she hadn't improved.

On Christmas Day, Evalynn spiked a fever and hadn't improved. While the family lives in Windsor, they said they made the trip out to Leamington's Erie Shores HealthCare hoping not to wait for hours with their newborn.

Parents Katelynn Hawes and Quentin Brunelle's baby Evalynn is receiving care at London's Victoria Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

Parents Katelynn Hawes and Quentin Brunelle's baby Evalynn is receiving care at London's Victoria Children's Hospital after being diagnosed with bacterial meningitis. (Submitted by Katelynn Hawes )

The hospital ran some tests, Hawes said, gave the family some possible explanations for Evalynn's illness and told them to head home but to come back if she worsened. Hawes said they tried to insist Evalynn be given some fluids for dehydration but were sent home anyway. The young couple says they felt their concerns were dismissed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dumb kids," Brunelle said of how he feels they were treated.

Parents Katelynn Hawes and Quentin Brunelle say their daughter is facing potentially lasting effects from a case of bacterial meningitis.

Parents Katelynn Hawes and Quentin Brunelle say their daughter is facing potentially lasting effects from a case of bacterial meningitis. (CBC)

Evalynn didn't improve, Hawes said, and on Dec. 26 the family went to Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus where she was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

"We knew that something was wrong with her ... There was no way we were going back to that hospital just because we had no faith in them at that moment," Hawes said. "We were standing there [Erie Shores HealthCare] and expressing all the same concerns we did there that we did at Met and it was two completely different types of care that we received."

Bacterial meningitis is a potentially fatal infection of the tissues that cover the brain and spinal cord.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from London, Ont., was brought in to assist in Evalynn's care, and after the results of an MRI confirmed the extent of the infection, Evalynn was sent to Victoria Children's Hospital Friday night.

Evalynn has had multiple strokes, tests show, as well as seizures, according to her mother.

Now, the family says it's a waiting game as the hospital continues to test and monitor their daughter.

"Both of our families are just distraught and everyone is just praying and praying and praying that the long-term effects aren't as bad as everyone's making it seem like they will be," Hawes said.

Even as her daughter is still so sick, Hawes says she's speaking up because she doesn't want this to happen to another family.

"Because in our minds, we're so stuck on the fact that we just want every parent to be able to advocate for their child because they're unable to advocate for themselves," Hawes said. "You just need to advocate for them. Every doctor has a bad day. Everyone makes mistakes ... but we're supposed to be able to put our faith into health care.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And if you can't do that, always get a second opinion and just advocate for your babies because they can't do it."

Hospital says it will launch third-party review

In a statement posted to Facebook on Dec. 28, the hospital said it was aware of the family's concerns.

"ESHC has initiated a thorough review of the concern brought to our attention and will be launching a subsequent third-party review," the hospital said, noting that on completion of the review, the family will be contacted to discuss the findings and recommendations implemented.

"We want to assure our community that any time we receive complaints or concerns from patients or their families, we take them very seriously," the statement reads. "Our team is committed to reviewing these concerns thoroughly, ensuring that appropriate actions are taken where necessary to address them and to improve the care we provide."

The hospital said in its statement it would not provide further comment, citing privacy regulations.

The family will be in London for at least the next four to six weeks, Hawes said, barring further complications, and likely in the future for Evalynn's continued care. Their two-year-old is at home with extended family, and Hawes and Brunelle say they're thankful for that support.

Evalynn, turning three months old Jan. 2, is battlign a case of bacterial meningitis.

Evalynn, turning three months old Jan. 2, is battlign a case of bacterial meningitis. (Submitted by Katelynn Hawes)

Hawes says her sister has started a GoFundMe to help the family with the time off work and travel to London.

But the family says they want to make sure what happened to them doesn't happen to others.

"I think it was dismissed because of lack of knowledge, lack of care, lack of empathy, lack of almost everything," Brunelle said.