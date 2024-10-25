Parents upset as autistic son faces school move

Dad Brendan says Ashley has become withdrawn since being told he may have to change school before Christmas [BBC]

The parents of a boy with complex needs are appealing against a council decision to move him to a different school.

Brendan and Joan are parents to 12-year-old Ashley, who has autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

They say they have been told Ashley's place at an independent special educational needs (SEN) school in Leicestershire has been reviewed by Derby City Council - and his new nominated school will be one in Derby.

The council said its priority was the best interests of children and young people.

The parents, from Pear Tree, Derby, have lodged an appeal to the council in a bid to keep Ashley at his Leicestershire school as they believe no schools in Derby are suitable for his particular needs.

Brendan, 52, says his son became a "school refuser" at primary school, and had violent outbursts when he attended.

He was eventually excluded and home-schooled for more than a year before his placement in Leicestershire was found, which his mum said had "done wonders" for him.

Their son has an Education, Health and Care plan, also known as an EHCP or an EHC plan, which has been reviewed by the council and a different school nominated for the first time, they say.

Joan, 46, said: "He has no problem with the travel and has the same taxi driver every time. He loves the school and could continue there."

There are 3,645 young people in Derby with an EHCP.

The council currently funds 81 places like Ashley's in what are known as non-section 41 establishments - independent schools that do not have to follow the national curriculum.

The council revealed the most expensive costs £117,093 a year for one child to attend a school near Belper. Combined, the 81 places have an annual cost of £7.36m.

Like many councils, Derby has outspent its budget and is looking to make savings.

"Increasing levels of need resulting in higher demand for services has meant that there is insufficient resource to meet needs," the council said.

A spokesperson added: "This is an area of budget pressure and, as a responsible authority, we need to make effective use of our resources - but this is not a cost-cutting exercise.

"We want to improve outcomes for children and young people by enabling them to access education in their local community.

"The best interests of children and young people are our priority."

